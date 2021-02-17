Gladys Vazquez's New Book Calimba, A Riveting Tale Of A Team Of Astronauts' Extraterrestrial Journey Hijacked By An Enigmatic Alien Host
Feb 17, 2021, 06:00 ET
SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The book Calimba was created by Gladys Vazquez. Gladys is an author who was born in Loíza Aldea, Puerto Rico. She studied at the Andrés Flores López School and at the Catholic University of Guayama. She has two daughters.
Vazquez said this about her book: "In an attempt to bring electricity to another planet, astronauts did not realize that their ship was carrying a host that changed the lives of the inhabitants of the planet Borealis, becoming a rare adventure."
Published by Page Publishing, Gladys Vazquez's new book Calimba depicts a suspenseful adventure to outer space that takes an unprecedented turn involving a foreign host that impacts their expedition.
