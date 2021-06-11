Glamour Dolls Inc. Files Federal Lawsuit Against Lisa Frank and Lisa Frank Inc.

Ariz, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, May 27th, Glamour Dolls Inc. filed a federal lawsuit against Lisa Frank and Lisa Frank Inc. (LFI) for fraud, undue enrichment, defamation, breach of contract, and other causes of action.

Glamour Dolls is based in New Jersey.

Defendants Lisa Frank and LFI are based in Arizona.

In 2016, Glamour Dolls entered into a licensing agreement with LFI to launch a collection of Glamour Dolls beauty products with Lisa Frank's artwork. Based on that agreement, Glamour Dolls secured a four-product deal with Ipsy. Glamour Dolls also launched a successful Kickstarter campaign with Lisa Frank's participation in February 2017 to create an additional ten products.

Thousands of customers and backers supported and shared the campaign which featured an introduction video by influencer Kandee Johnson and a special collaboration with YouTube star Wengie. The success of the crossover generated press and retail interest with nationwide in-store launches planned for 2018.

The lawsuit alleges that Lisa Frank and LFI did not deliver on their side of the agreement. Glamour Dolls paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to LFI, yet, on account of ongoing LFI/Frank intentional delays, recklessness and fraud, Glamour Dolls never received its benefit of the contract. As a result, customers and retailers did not receive orders.

In the fall of 2020, many of those same backers and customers were outraged when they saw Lisa Frank launch a collection based on the products Glamour Dolls had developed.

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona, alleges, inter alia, the following:

- Lisa Frank and LFI made numerous false representations, which were material and upon which Glamour Dolls relied to its detriment

- Lisa Frank and LFI forced early payment of guaranteed royalties which they had not yet earned, deceitfully knowing they would immediately cancel the contract after receipt of payment.

- In an effort to change the narrative, Lisa Frank and LFI published false and defamatory statements, thereby causing ongoing, severe damages to Glamour Dolls.

Peter Georgotas, CEO of Glamour Dolls, commented:

"It is surreal that Lisa Frank and her company LFI can behave the way they do and continue to get away with it. Not only did they take our money, but also our ideas. The financial, reputational, and personal damages that we have faced as a result are staggering, and we believe it is important to shine a light on what feels like predatory behavior.

Our hope is that this lawsuit exposes some of the tactics that we have learned big-name companies and artists use to take advantage of small indie brands and creators. Reading other negative stories about Lisa Frank's seemingly deceptive business practices, after our experience, only redoubled our efforts and we are looking forward to trial."

Glamour Dolls seeks a range of damages including compensation for direct harm, punitive damages, and disgorgement of defendants' profits.

The case is being handled by Marc W. Garbar, Esq., Head of the Business Litigation Group at Brandon J Broderick, Attorney at Law, River Edge, New Jersey. A link to the Complaint is available at https://glamourdollsmakeup.com/pages/lisa-frank-lawsuit. Legal and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected] or [email protected] .

