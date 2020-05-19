Glamsquad Launches New In-Home Haircutting Services in South Florida

MIAMI, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glamsquad , the leading in-home styling service, today announced it is resuming in-home beauty services in South Florida and launching a new service, in-home haircuts. Haircut and blowout appointments are available now for booking online at Glamsquad.com and through the Glamsquad app.

With years of experience safely entering clients' homes, Glamsquad is well prepared and positioned to provide self-care services on demand during this unprecedented time. For many, in-home services will provide peace of mind and less exposure to big groups than would be possible in the confines of a salon. Through Glamsquad, clients can rest assured they are receiving a one-on-one service with a vetted and safety-trained professional, and minimal exposure to others in the safety of their own home, patio or backyard.

"We are thrilled to launch haircutting services and resume our beloved in-home styling at a time when our clients are in historical need of professional grooming, as well as a dose of the happiness and confidence that looking great brings. Given our enhanced safety and hygiene protocols and required personal protective equipment (PPE), we offer a safer alternative to salons and blow dry bars," said Amy Shecter, CEO of Glamsquad. "We are also thrilled to be able to support beauty professionals who utilize our platform as they go back to work in a safe, responsible way. We encourage stylists looking for work to contact us."

To ensure the safety of all clients and beauty professionals, Glamsquad has created a new set of health protocols for clients and beauty professionals alike. This includes required PPE, a new Barbicide certification for all pros, and a new set of guidelines for the appointment itself.

"Glamsquad has built an unrivaled track record of safety and security over the course of nearly one million in-home appointments and services," added Jason Perri, Founder and Chairman of Glamsquad. "We are excited to leverage this trust and experience to serve both new and existing clients during this unique moment, with the rigorous attention to safety and comfort that has defined Glamsquad since 2013."

The company is closely monitoring and adhering to the recommendations and requirements of the CDC and the Department of Health and would like to thank Governor DeSantis and his reopening team for giving us the opportunity to serve clients that are in need of our services.

In South Florida, Glamsquad operates in Miami-Dade County, Broward County, and Palm Beach County. Glamsquad plans to roll out additional services and safely open in new markets over the weeks and months to come.

About Glamsquad

Glamsquad is the professional on-demand styling service and beauty product line that empowers people to experience styling services on their own terms. Glamsquad brings the salon experience directly to you, delivering hair, makeup, and nail services to your home, office, or hotel. Connecting beauty professionals and customers through its data-driven platform, and with its branded beauty line of hair and makeup products, Glamsquad has built a company on the foundation of personalization and customization. Services are offered across Los Angeles, the greater New York City area, San Francisco Bay Area, Miami, Boston and Washington DC, and hair and makeup products are sold nationwide. For more information, please visit www.Glamsquad.com.

