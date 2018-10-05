Glanbia Performance Nutrition Introduces Anytime Energy & Protein Beverages to On-The-Go Convenience Channel Line

Building on the popularity of the original ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY™ powdered mix, Optimum Nutrition's new sparkling ready-to-drink (RTD) product combines the same 100 mg of caffeine from natural sources with a unique 5-gram blend of amino acids to support muscle recovery, plus electrolytes to replace the electrolytes lost in sweat during exercise.

"With zero sugar and availability in four fruit flavors, the convenient RTD version of ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS ELECTROLYTES is sure to be a hit with active people looking for an anytime boost of energy and muscle support," said Jean Terminiello, Glanbia Performance Nutrition's National Director of Immediate Consumption.

ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS ELECTROLYTES effervescent RTD comes in a 12-ounce can in Watermelon, Strawberry Burst, Blueberry Lemonade and Grape flavors, each with five to 15 calories per serving.

ISOPURE Zero Carb protein beverages are available in three fruit flavors. Each clear glass 16-ounce bottle provides 20 grams of protein from pure whey protein isolate with zero carbs and zero sugar.

Both of the beverages are new additions to Glanbia's popular convenience protein snack portfolio that includes Protein Crisp Bars, Cake Bites and Protein Almonds. Last month, Convenience Store News consumers named the Salted Toffee flavor of Optimum Nutrition's Protein Crisp Bar the 'Best New Protein Bar' in its 2018 Best New Products Awards.

Optimum Nutrition and ISOPURE products can be found in nutrition and convenience retailers throughout the US. Please visit www.optimumnutrition.com and www.theisopurecompany.com for more information.

About Glanbia Performance Nutrition:

Optimum Nutrition and ISOPURE are part of Glanbia, a global nutrition company, grounded in nature and science and dedicated to providing better nutrition for every step of life's journey. As a world leader in nutrition, Glanbia actively serves the nutritional needs of consumers directly through a range of branded products and as an ingredient partner to the wider food industry. Our Optimum Nutrition and ISOPURE brands have been providing active consumers with superior quality options for protein and energy for more than 30 years.

SOURCE Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Related Links

http://www.optimumnutrition.com

