Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Amdocs Limited (DOX)

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming June 8, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Amdocs Limited ("Amdocs" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOX) ordinary shares between December 13, 2016 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

If you suffered a loss on your Amdocs investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/amdocs-limited/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at [email protected] to learn more about your rights.

On March 31, 2021, before markets opened, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging that Amdocs overstated its profits, evidenced by steady parent profits despite declining subsidiary profits. The report also noted there was a concerning pattern of reputable auditors resigning, only to be replaced by "scandal-plagued or tiny shops." Furthermore, the report alleged that the Company "window-dressed" its balance sheets to keep its large borrowing a secret, and former employees and direct competitors corroborated the findings, including a former American Amdocs executive, who stated, "The US business was declining at a rate of [around] 7% annually . . . but then we would see the company [publish results that] say North America is stable."

On this news, Amdocs' stock price fell $9.19 per share, or 11.58%, to close at $70.15 on March 31, 2021.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Amdocs overstated its profits, cash, and liquidity, while understating its debt; (2) Amdocs concealed its large borrowing; (3) while Amdocs' reported results showed that its North American business was stable, that business was actually deteriorating annually, in part because the Company was losing AT&T as a customer; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Amdocs ordinary shares during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 8, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP

Related Links

www.glancylaw.com

