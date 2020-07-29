Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming August 14, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Wells Fargo & Company ("Wells Fargo" or the "Company") (NYSE: WFC) securities between February 2, 2018, and March 10, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On February 2, 2018, Wells Fargo entered into a consent order with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "FRS Consent Order"), committing to comply with directives regarding its governance and risk management policies. The FRS Consent Order was part of an enforcement action brought against the Company in connection with certain of its fraudulent practices.

Then, on March 4, 2020, a 113-page report revealed that Wells Fargo "fell woefully" short of implementing meaningful corporate reforms and that its risk and compliance policies remained dangerously inadequate to prevent another consumer fraud from occurring, thereby violating the FRS Consent Order.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $2.50, or over 6%, to close at $38.90 on March 5, 2020.

Then, on March 10, 2020, the U.S. House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters requested that the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") investigate the Company's former CEO, for providing false statements in the context of his public testimony a year earlier, in March 2019, which directly related to Wells Fargo's compliance with the FRS and OCC Consent Orders and its progress in developing and implementing effective and meaningful reforms.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $2.75, or over 7%, to close at $32.33, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Wells Fargo had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting, particularly with respect to its risk and compliance management, policies and programs; (2) that the Company was not compliant with the regulatory consent orders entered into in 2018; (3) that the Company's remedial plans were inadequate, incomplete, and insufficient to prevent from future consumer abuses; (4) that as a result of the continued noncompliance with the regulatory consent orders, the Company was threatened with supervisory and/or enforcement actions and penalties; (5) that the Company's remedial measures and risk and compliance management remained inadequate to protect against consumer fraud; (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted materials facts.

SOURCE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP

