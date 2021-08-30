Glass Ceiling Initiator Cari Dominguez Joins Circa Board

Dominguez formerly served at the U.S. Department of Labor in roles as Assistant Secretary of Labor for Employment Standards and Labor Management, and Director of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs . In the latter capacity, she created, launched, and led the Labor Department's Glass Ceiling Initiative , designed to remove from the workplace invisible barriers affecting the advancement of women and underrepresented groups.

"We're honored to have Cari join Circa's board," Patrick Sheahan, Circa CEO said. "Her accomplishments representing women and underrepresented groups are unparalleled and uniquely align with Circa's mission to help businesses transform workplaces through diversity."

Her current roles include serving as lead director on the board of Triple-S Management Corp., the exclusive BlueCross BlueShield managed healthcare company in Puerto Rico. She is also a trustee of the Calvert Funds, a recently retired board member of ManpowerGroup, a global workforce solutions company, and principal of Dominguez & Associates, a management consulting firm providing services in human capital management and governance.

"Cari's vast knowledge of workforce diversity is imperative in helping Circa continue to grow, shape its vision and become the leading provider of diversity recruiting and compliance management software in the U.S.," Sheahan said. "We look forward to her input and leaning on her vast knowledge of diversity and workforce development."

"I'm delighted to be joining Circa's board," Dominguez said. "Their market leadership and innovative ways enable companies to use technology to drive diversity, do good, and affect bottom line results. I'm so looking forward to learning more about the business and providing input that will advance their mission."

Research supports companies moving from diversity as a program to diversity as a business strategy. According to McKinsey's economic state of Black America report, $2B in potential revenue exists if financial inclusion efforts broaden services for black Americans and $12TN in additional GDP if gender gap is narrowed by 2025.

Circa was formed when LocalJobNetwork was rebranded in July 2020 and since then has acquired America's Job Exchange and DiversityJobs. The company provides SaaS-based OFCCP compliance management and recruiting technology solutions to deliver qualified candidates on a level, equitable playing field that meet organizations' needs to build high-performing, diverse teams. Diversity and inclusion are not only proven to drive innovation and employee satisfaction but also increase revenue for employers.

Dominguez has served on numerous nonprofit boards, including Loma Linda University Health. She is a former President of the International Women's Forum of Washington, D.C., and a founding member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association. She also served on the U.S. Department of Labor's National Taskforce on Apprenticeship Expansion, established to promote the upskilling and reskilling of the Nation's workforce. Currently, she serves on the national board of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), and on the faculty of its Board Advisory Services.

Dominguez has received numerous awards and national recognition for her global efforts to promote workforce development and diversity. Hispanic Business magazine has recognized her as one of the "80 Elite Hispanic Women" and one of the "100 Most Influential Hispanics in the Country." She was selected as one of Women Inc.'s 2018 Most Influential Corporate Board Directors.

A published author, she holds B.A. and M.A. degrees from American University, in Washington, D.C. She is also a Fellow of the Advanced Study Program in Public Management of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and an NACD Board Leadership Fellow. Dominguez was also conferred the honorary degree of Doctor of Humanitarian Service by Loma Linda University.

Circa is a catalyst for 21st century companies to build high-performing diverse teams based on research that shows companies want to shift from diversity as a program to diversity as a business strategy. The companies' robust portfolio of software solutions and unparalleled industry expertise give employers the tools and knowledge they need to radically change how they approach talent acquisition and management. The company was founded in 1994, has 6000+ customers, 15,500 community partner relationships and in 2020 posted 6M+ jobs through its network of 600+ online employment websites.

For more information, visit circaworks.com

