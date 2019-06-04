Glass Entertainment launches podcast division and first podcast, Confronting: O.J. Simpson

"This is an exciting new venture for us and a fantastic platform for storytelling," says Nancy Glass, Executive Producer and CEO of Glass Entertainment Group. Nancy's background in radio and the company's reputation for crafting great series make this the right next step for Glass Entertainment. As a part of the company's launch, SQRL Media ("SQRL" pronounced squirrel) will be releasing an original slate of programming in the coming year .

Confronting: O.J. Simpson explores the crimes, victims and circumstances surrounding the "Trial of the Century", all through the eyes of its host, Kim Goldman, who has had to confront and come to terms with the circumstances surrounding the traumatic loss of her brother, Ron Goldman, twenty-five years ago. The series will be co-hosted by Nancy Glass, an award-winning journalist and CEO of SQRL who covered the trial in 1995. The ten-part series premieres June 12th, 2019 on the 25-year anniversary of Ron's and Nicole Brown-Simpson's murders.

"This project has been a personal journey for me and I hope will be for listeners who have either followed our story or had a personal experience relatable to this crime. I'm grateful to SQRL and Wondery for allowing me to share the other side of this story that has gripped America for 25 years in an organic, emotional and informative manner," states host Kim Goldman.

In the first season of Confronting, Kim digs deep into the vicious crime and aspects of her brother's trial that changed her life, and many others, forever. Thrust into the public eye at the age of 22, Kim was devastated when O.J. Simpson was found not guilty of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole and Ron. There has been much debate and confusion about what really happened the night of those brutal murders and for the first time Kim gets answers to questions that have been haunting her since the trial. Throughout the series, Kim takes listeners on a journey as she reclaims and reflects on the part of her life that was changed permanently.

Each episode exposes another untold version of the story. Kim will explore her personal history with each guest, including prosecuting attorneys Marcia Clark and Christopher Darden, Simpson's house guest Kato Kaelin, detective Tom Lange, and Dan Abrams, former Court TV reporter and television expert, among many other key individuals.

The first two episodes will drop on Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 and subsequent episodes will become available each week after that. Confronting: O.J. Simpson will be available on all major podcast platforms. Also, listeners can subscribe to Wondery+ to experience episodes the week before they air, as well as bonus content from the series.

"We're beyond excited to partner with Glass Entertainment on the compelling and timely story of Confronting: O.J. Simpson. People need to hear this story, directly from Kim Goldman," said Hernan Lopez, CEO of Wondery.

For SQRL Media, Nancy Glass, Ben Fetterman and Andrea Gunning are Executive Producers.

Wondery is a network of storytellers and the largest independent podcast publisher, with hit programs such as "Dirty John", "Business Wars", "Over My Dead Body" and "Dr. Death." Wondery's mission is to bring a world of entertainment and knowledge to our audiences, wherever they listen. We provide our listeners with high-quality, emotionally immersive podcasts that allow them to feel the story. Discover more at www.wondery.com.

SQRL Media is a division of Glass Entertainment Group. SQRL is a podcast publisher and a full-service audio production company, handling production and post-production audio services, with a full team of audio producers and engineers. As a division of Glass Entertainment Group, SQRL will continue to develop its audio properties while uniquely coupling them with strategic visual media assets unparalleled in the space. For more information, visit www.sqrlmedia.com.

