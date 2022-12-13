Glass fiber market to grow by 4.71% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising demand for glass fiber in the transportation industry will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Glass fiber market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glass Fiber Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including 3B the fiberglass Co., AGY Holding Corp., Ahlstrom Munksjo, CertainTeed, China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd., China Jushi Co. Ltd., Chongqing Polycomp International Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Excel Glass Fiber Industries P Ltd., Fiber Tech Industries Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, Revex Plasticisers Pvt Ltd., Taishan Fiberglass Inc., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Thinh Phat Fiber Fiber Co. Ltd., and Lanxess AG among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: End-User, Application, and Region

In 2017, the glass fiber market was valued at USD 11,661.38 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 5,146.17 million. The glass fiber market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,894.34 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.93%, according to Technavio.

Glass fiber market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Glass fiber market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

3B the fiberglass Co.: The company offers glass fiber to develop lightweight solutions that contribute significantly to reducing CO2 emissions.

The company offers glass fiber to develop lightweight solutions that contribute significantly to reducing CO2 emissions. AGY Holding Corp.: The company offers glass fiber with high stability and durability with the exception of sizing ingredients, inorganic, incombustible and will neither expand nor contract with moisture changes.

The company offers glass fiber with high stability and durability with the exception of sizing ingredients, inorganic, incombustible and will neither expand nor contract with moisture changes. CertainTeed: The company offers glass fiber which is made from molten sand and recycled glass, rendering it naturally non-combustible.

The company offers glass fiber which is made from molten sand and recycled glass, rendering it naturally non-combustible. China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd.: The company offers glass fiber that can produce high-strength and density homogeneous composite panels.

The company offers glass fiber that can produce high-strength and density homogeneous composite panels. China Jushi Co. Ltd.: The company offers glass fiber which has many characteristics such as electrical insulation, corrosion resistance, heat insulation, and is lightweight.

The company offers glass fiber which has many characteristics such as electrical insulation, corrosion resistance, heat insulation, and is lightweight. Chongqing Polycomp International Corp.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Excel Glass Fiber Industries P Ltd.

Fiber Tech Industries Inc.

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd.

Owens Corning

Revex Plasticisers Pvt Ltd.

Taishan Fiberglass Inc.

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Glass fiber market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

Increasing demand for glass fibers in construction

Rising demand for glass fibers in the transportation industry

An increasing number of opportunities for textile glass fibers and glass fibers in the electronics sector

Key challenges:

Availability of substitutes

Health hazards associated with glass fibers

Disadvantages of glass fibers

The glass fiber market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the Key Data Covered in this glass fiber market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the glass fiber market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the glass fiber market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the glass fiber market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of glass fiber market vendors

Glass Fiber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,894.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.71 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Key companies profiled 3B the fiberglass Co., AGY Holding Corp., Ahlstrom Munksjo, CertainTeed, China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd., China Jushi Co. Ltd., Chongqing Polycomp International Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Excel Glass Fiber Industries P Ltd., Fiber Tech Industries Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, Revex Plasticisers Pvt Ltd., Taishan Fiberglass Inc., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Thinh Phat Fiber Fiber Co. Ltd., and Lanxess AG Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global glass fiber market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Consumer products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Wind turbines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Composites - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Insulation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 3B the fiberglass Co.

12.4 AGY Holding Corp.

12.5 Ahlstrom Munksjo

12.6 CertainTeed

12.7 China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd.

12.8 China Jushi Co. Ltd.

12.9 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp.

12.10 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

12.11 Excel Glass Fiber industries P Ltd.

12.12 Fiber Tech Industries Inc.

12.13 Lanxess AG

12.14 Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

12.15 Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd.

12.16 Owens Corning

12.17 Thinh Phat Fiber Fiber Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

