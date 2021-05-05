Glass Fiber Market to Witness Almost 8% CAGR by 2024 due to High Demand in the Construction and Transportation Industry: Technavio
The "Glass Fiber Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The glass fiber market is poised to grow by USD 5.4 billion between 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
Glass fiber market will get immense growth opportunities from the factors such as the increasing demand for glass fibers in construction, rising demand for glass fibers in the transportation industry, and the increasing number of opportunities for textile glass fibers and glass fibers in the electronics sector. Moreover, with the shift in consumer behavior owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the vendors are focusing on leveraging upcoming trends and drivers that have been identified and explored in this market analysis report.
48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, the US, Germany, India, and Italy are the key markets for the glass fiber market in the region.
The glass fiber market is segmented by application (Construction, Transportation, Consumer products, Wind turbines, and Others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
The market structure is fragmented. The report also covers challenges and strategies to dodge them, which will help vendors in recreating their plan of action to obtain growth opportunities in the future.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
- Increasing demand for glass fibers in construction
- Rising demand for glass fibers in transportation industry
- Increasing number of opportunities for textile glass fibers and glass fibers in electronics sector
Market Challenges
- Availability of substitutes
- Health hazards associated with glass fibers
- Disadvantages of glass fibers
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Companies Mentioned
- AGY Holding Corp.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd.
- China Jushi Co. Ltd.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- LANXESS AG
- Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.
- Owens Corning
- PPG Industries Inc.
- Taishan Fiberglass Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Application
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
