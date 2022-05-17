Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market - 41% of Growth to Originate from North America| Driven by Reduced Construction Time & Cost| Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market Analysis Report by Application (Commercial construction, Residential construction, and Civil and other infrastructure construction) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/glass-fiber-reinforced-concrete-gfrc-market-industry-analysis

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market: Drivers & Trends

The key factor driving the global glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) market growth is the reduced construction time and cost. Reduction in time also results in a reduction of human labor, which leads to cost-saving. Unlike cast-in-situ construction, precast uses fewer resources such as cement, fiber reinforcement, water, energy, and human labor, thereby generating less waste in the factory and construction sites. Precast construction allows parts of an entire building to be made even before the completion of the foundation for the same. Improved quality and productivity, shortened construction time, and reduced waste generation makes this type of construction method cheaper, making it preferable for end-users. Such factors will drive the growth of the market focus during the forecast period.

Also, the increased use of GFRC in the construction industry is one of the key GFRC market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. The following key factors drive the growth in investments made in the residential sector:

Demographics : Countries having a youth population in the majority will generate more demand for housing units. For instance, countries such as Malaysia , with most of its population aged between 16 and 60 years, will create a demand for numerous housing units in the coming years due to rapid urbanization.

: Countries having a youth population in the majority will generate more demand for housing units. For instance, countries such as , with most of its population aged between 16 and 60 years, will create a demand for numerous housing units in the coming years due to rapid urbanization. Economy : In broad terms, if the nation's economy is slow, the global real estate business will follow suit in that country.

: In broad terms, if the nation's economy is slow, the global real estate business will follow suit in that country. Government policies: Government incentives or subsidies temporarily boost the global real estate business. The reduction in tax credits helps to increase the customer's confidence in the sector.

To know about other drivers, trends along with challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Players:

The glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

ASAHI BUILDING-WALL Co. Ltd

BarChip Pty Ltd.

BCM GRC Ltd.

Chiltern GRC Ltd.

Dalian Shantai New Industrial Co. Ltd.

Domcrete GFRC Countertop Supplies

Fibrobeton Yapi Elemanlari

Fishstone Studio Inc.

Formglas Products Ltd.

GB Architectural Cladding Products Ltd.

Glass Reinforced Concrete UK Ltd.

Pennine Stone Ltd.

Shanghai Zhuoou Building Decoration Engineering Co. Ltd.

Smooth On Inc.

SureCrete Design Products

Ibstock Telling

Betofiber AS

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market: Segmentation Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Commercial construction - size and forecast 2021-2026

Residential construction - size and forecast 2021-2026

Civil and other infrastructure construction - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

The competitive scenario provided in the glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The coated flat glass market size is projected to reach an estimated value of USD 21.80 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.31%. Download a sample now!

size is projected to reach an estimated value of USD 21.80 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.31%. The ceramic tiles market share in Turkey is expected to surge to USD 598.59 million by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 5%. Download a sample now!

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.16% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 600.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.2 Performing market contribution North America at 41% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASAHI BUILDING-WALL Co. Ltd, BarChip Pty Ltd., BCM GRC Ltd., Chiltern GRC Ltd., Dalian Shantai New Industrial Co. Ltd., Domcrete GFRC Countertop Supplies, Fibrobeton Yapi Elemanlari, Fishstone Studio Inc., Formglas Products Ltd., GB Architectural Cladding Products Ltd., Glass Reinforced Concrete UK Ltd., Pennine Stone Ltd., Shanghai Zhuoou Building Decoration Engineering Co. Ltd., Smooth On Inc., SureCrete Design Products, Ibstock Telling, and Betofiber AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Commercial construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Commercial construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Commercial construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Commercial construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Commercial construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Residential construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Residential construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Residential construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Residential construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Residential construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Civil and other infrastructure construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Civil and other infrastructure construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Civil and other infrastructure construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Civil and other infrastructure construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Civil and other infrastructure construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ASAHI BUILDING-WALL Co. Ltd

Exhibit 93: ASAHI BUILDING-WALL Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 94: ASAHI BUILDING-WALL Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: ASAHI BUILDING-WALL Co. Ltd - Key offerings

10.4 BCM GRC Ltd.

Exhibit 96: BCM GRC Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: BCM GRC Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: BCM GRC Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Betofiber AS

Exhibit 99: Betofiber AS - Overview



Exhibit 100: Betofiber AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Betofiber AS - Key offerings

10.6 Domcrete GFRC Countertop Supplies

Exhibit 102: Domcrete GFRC Countertop Supplies - Overview



Exhibit 103: Domcrete GFRC Countertop Supplies - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Domcrete GFRC Countertop Supplies - Key offerings

10.7 Fibrobeton Yapi Elemanlari

Exhibit 105: Fibrobeton Yapi Elemanlari - Overview



Exhibit 106: Fibrobeton Yapi Elemanlari - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Fibrobeton Yapi Elemanlari - Key offerings

10.8 Fishstone Studio Inc.

Exhibit 108: Fishstone Studio Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Fishstone Studio Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Fishstone Studio Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Formglas Products Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Formglas Products Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Formglas Products Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Formglas Products Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 GB Architectural Cladding Products Ltd.

Exhibit 114: GB Architectural Cladding Products Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: GB Architectural Cladding Products Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: GB Architectural Cladding Products Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Glass Reinforced Concrete UK Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Glass Reinforced Concrete UK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Glass Reinforced Concrete UK Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Glass Reinforced Concrete UK Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Smooth On Inc.

Exhibit 120: Smooth On Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Smooth On Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Smooth On Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts



US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio