Glass Mosaic Artist Allison Eden Studios Pivots Into Fashion With Face Mask Line

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World renowned interior design glass artist repurposes vivid mosaic patterns for use in high fashion face mask line. Allison Eden's colorful mosaic and mirror designs have been used in leading interior design projects throughout the world. "It was a natural pivot for our business- my designs make people happy and I love fashion so our face masks will hopefully brighten your day during these difficult times."



Allison is a well-known veteran of the tile and stone industry with over 20 years experience. Her custom mosaic line is represented through dealers in every major US city. Alison's glass artwork can be found in hotels, restaurants, casinos and cruise ships. "Not many people know that i graduated FIT and started my career designing sportswear," says Allison Eden. "I'm so excited to re-enter the fashion business with my mosaic patterns and contribute to the battle against COVID-19."

Allison Eden's fashion face masks are currently available in 5 styles with more to be introduced June 1 on https://www.AllisonEdenFashion.com

More information on Allison Eden's mosaic artwork for interiors, textiles, carpets, and wallpapers available at https://www.AllisonEden.com



