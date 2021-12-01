Glass Packaging Market in Americas to grow by USD 4.43 bn | Ardagh Group SA and BA Glass BV Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The market is expected to grow by USD 4.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, and its market growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.77%. The market growth is driven by factors such as the increasing consumption of beverages.

Major Glass Packaging Companies in Americas :

Ardagh Group SA

BA Glass BV

Beatson Clark Ltd.

Berlin Packaging LLC

Burch Bottle and Packaging Inc.

and Packaging Inc. Gerresheimer AG

Kaufman Container Co.

MJS Packaging

O.Berk

O-I Glass Inc.

Glass Packaging Market In Americas Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Food and beverage - size and forecast 2021-2026

Pharmaceuticals - size and forecast 2021-2026

Personal care - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Glass Packaging Market In Americas Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

US - size and forecast 2021-2026

Brazil - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Canada - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of Americas - size and forecast 2021-2026

Glass Packaging Market Scope in Americas Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.77% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.51 Regional analysis US, Brazil, Canada, and Rest of Americas Performing market contribution US at 54% Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ardagh Group SA, BA Glass BV, Beatson Clark Ltd., Berlin Packaging LLC, Burch Bottle and Packaging Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Kaufman Container Co., MJS Packaging, O.Berk, and O-I Glass Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

