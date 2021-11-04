Glass Packaging Market in Europe to grow by USD 2.22 bn from 2020 to 2025|Ardagh Group SA and BA Glass BV Among Key Market Contributors|Technavio

The glass packaging market in Europe is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

Glass Packaging Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Beverages Industry



Food Industry



Pharmaceutical Industry



Others

Geography

Germany



Italy



Rest Of Europe

Glass Packaging Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the glass packaging market in Europe provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Ardagh Group SA, BA Glass BV, Gerresheimer AG, O-I Glass Inc., Rawlings & Son (Bristol) Ltd., Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH, Verallia SAS, Vetropack Holding Ltd., Vidrala SA, and Wiegand Glas Holding GmbH.

Factors such as compatibility of glass as a packaging material, stable growth in end-user markets, and use of recycled glass will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the decreasing ROI and EBITDA margins will hamper the market growth.

Business Segments and Offerings of Key Vendors

Ardagh Group SA: The business segments of the company include Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The company offers distinctive and innovative glass packaging in all shapes and sizes.

The business segments of the company include Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The company offers distinctive and innovative glass packaging in all shapes and sizes. BA Glass BV: The business segments of the company include Unified and Glass Packaging. The company offers glass containers in various colors to consumers globally.

The business segments of the company include Unified and Glass Packaging. The company offers glass containers in various colors to consumers globally. Gerresheimer AG: The business segments of the company include Plastic and Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions with the broadest product range for pharma, health, well-being, and biotech.

Glass Packaging Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist glass packaging market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the glass packaging market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the glass packaging market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of glass packaging market vendors in Europe

Glass Packaging Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.58% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.24 Regional analysis Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 67% Key consumer countries Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ardagh Group SA, BA Glass BV, Gerresheimer AG, O-I Glass Inc., Rawlings & Son (Bristol) Ltd., Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH, Verallia SAS, Vetropack Holding Ltd., Vidrala SA, and Wiegand Glas Holding GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

