Glass Recycling Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from APAC|Driven by Economic Benefits of Glass Recycling |17000+ Technavio Reports

Glass Recycling Market - Scope

The glass recycling market covers the following areas:

Glass Recycling Market - Drivers & Challenges

The key factors driving growth in the glass recycling market is the economic benefits of glass recycling. Glass recycling helps conserve natural resources and landfill space. In addition, it has been estimated that by replacing around 10% of natural raw materials with recycled glass cullet in the glass production process, the energy consumption is reduced by approximately 3%. The lower energy consumption is also expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Similarly, the glass recycling process has many other economic benefits, such as saving raw materials, extended furnace life, and environmental benefits. This, in turn, will reduce greenhouse gas emissions during the process. For instance, it is estimated that replacing 10% of natural raw materials with recycled glass cullet helps reduce nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide emissions by 4% and 10%, respectively.

However, the high operating cost due to the complex supply chain will be a major challenge for the glass recycling market during the forecast period. The glass recycling process has a lengthy supply chain with a large number of intermediaries. The supply chain of the glass recycling process is complex. This, in turn, increases the operating cost of glass recycling vendors. The glass recycling vendors can have their own collection team, or they can get their feedstock from separate suppliers. The average cost of collecting municipal solid waste and consumer and industrial waste is $105-$130 per ton. The range can increase or decrease based on the population and geographical size of the country. In case, if the glass recyclers purchase the feedstock from separate suppliers, then the average cost of each ton of glass recyclables will be $45-$57. However, the average cost of end-products such as glass cullet is $45-$58 per ton. Therefore, the glass recycling vendors that recycle large volumes of glass recyclables can only attain economies of scale production at the early stages of their business cycle when compared with small volume glass recycling vendors.

Glass Recycling Market - Segmentation Analysis

The Glass Recycling Market is segmented by Product (container glass and construction glass) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East, Africa, and South America).

The glass recycling market by the container glass segment will be significant for revenue generation. The container glass includes glass containers and bottles used by the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. The segment also comprises glass tableware products such as dishes and tumblers. The demand for container glass recycling is high in the food and beverage industry as container glass is one of the key packaging products in this industry.

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The glass recycling market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Biffa Plc

Bottleman Recycling Services Ltd.

Bywaters

Dlubak Glass Co.

Gaskell Waste Services Ltd.

Glass Recycling (UK) Ltd.

Glassco Recycling Ltd.

Momentum Recycling LLC

Prism Glass Recycling LLC

Ripple Glass LLC

Rubicon Technologies LLC

Stericycle Inc.

Strategic Materials Inc.

SWARCO AG

TerraCycle Inc.

Vetropack Holding Ltd.

Vitro Minerals Inc.

Wiegand Glas Holding GmbH

FCC Environment (UK) Ltd.

Glass Recycling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.47% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.9 Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Biffa Plc, Bottleman Recycling Services Ltd., Bywaters, Dlubak Glass Co., Gaskell Waste Services Ltd., Glass Recycling (UK) Ltd., Glassco Recycling Ltd., Momentum Recycling LLC, Prism Glass Recycling LLC, Ripple Glass LLC, Rubicon Technologies LLC, Stericycle Inc., Strategic Materials Inc., SWARCO AG, TerraCycle Inc., Vetropack Holding Ltd., Vitro Minerals Inc., Wiegand Glas Holding GmbH, and FCC Environment (UK) Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

