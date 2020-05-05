Glassbeam Awarded 2020 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassbeam announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Glassbeam Clinsights™ as a 2020 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award winner presented by TMCnet. Clinsights™ is an AI-powered remote machine monitoring, diagnostic, and maintenance application serving the needs of some of the largest healthcare networks, OEMs and independent service organizations across the United States.

The TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award honors available products that help ensure remote workers have access to the same communications and other corporate resources as they would in the office. Whether they are adjusting to new teleworking environments during the COVID-19 pandemic or had previously adopted technologies in response to an already existing remote workforce trend, the products, and services from winners of the 2020 Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award will enable businesses to effectively support their mobile and remote workforces.

"This recognition reaffirms our commitment to innovate in these challenging COVID-19 times," said Puneet Pandit, CEO at Glassbeam. "Clinsights™ steps up to help minimize the burden on the healthcare system by moving onsite maintenance online. Around healthcare facilities across the United States, we are talking to leaders, biomedical technicians, clinical engineers, field staff, and independent imaging service providers to prioritize their machine maintenance challenges for us to address in our solution. This award is a validation of our effort to participate and support frontline professionals in their effort to overcome this crisis."

Clinsights accelerates and simplifies monitoring and managing healthcare equipment remotely. It enables radiology and biomedical teams' service equipment from the safety of their homes. This remote, cloud-based application can be activated at healthcare facilities within 24 hrs. Healthcare providers benefit from allowing their radiology technicians and clinical engineers to access the health and utilization metrics of MRI, CT scanner, Digital X-ray, and other critical care equipment using any device. Technicians can remotely access maintenance dashboards to view and react to issues occurring at their facilities in real-time. Making a data-driven decision is critical in the COVID-19 environment; Clinsights provides mobile workers that platform without the need to step into their workplace.

"The TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award recognizes the best and the most innovative products that this industry has to offer. Glassbeam has proven its commitment to quality and the further development of the Teleworking Solutions industry through its Clinsights application," stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Congratulations to the entire team at Glassbeam for earning this great honor. I look forward to seeing more innovative solutions from them as they continue to contribute to the future of Teleworking," Tehrani added.

The 2020 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award will be highlighted on TMCnet and INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine's online news portal.

About Glassbeam

Glassbeam is the premier machine data analytics company bringing structure and meaning to complex data generated from any connected machine in the Industrial IoT with a strong focus on medical and data center equipment. Funded by several ultra-high net worth investors, Glassbeam's next-generation cloud-based platform is designed to transform, analyze, and build Artificial Intelligence applications from multi-structured logs, delivering powerful solutions on customer support, machine intelligence & utilization data for companies such as UCSF Medical, BSWH, Scripps Health, Kodak Alaris, and NTT Ltd. For more information visit https://www.glassbeam.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP CommunicationsAuthority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers, including pass-along readers. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events, and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and roadshow management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, @tmcnet

Glassbeam Media Contact

Vijay Vasudevan

T: 408-740-4600

E: [email protected]

TMC Contact:

Stephanie Thompson

Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 139

[email protected]

SOURCE Glassbeam, Inc.

Related Links

www.glassbeam.com

