Glassbeam Launches Technical User Group to Build a Visionary Group of Solutioneers for Healthcare Industry

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassbeam, Inc., the premier machine data analytics company for the healthcare industry, today launched the Glassbeam Technical User Group (GTUG), tapping into an active user community of highly trained biomedical engineers across several large organizations using Glassbeam solutions. This visionary group of Solutioneers will help create an industry wide knowledge base and best practices on why medical machines fail with the aid of detection algorithms and early warning patterns embedded in machine log data. The group's mission is to help healthcare organizations improve patient care by ensuring minimal disruption in operational workflows due to unplanned downtimes of big iron machines such as MRI, CT Scanners and Cath labs.

The user group will be co-chaired by Andrew Kenney, Services Director, Brown's Medical Imaging (BMI) and Vivek Sundaram, Senior Director, Technical Operations, Glassbeam. It will grow to comprise a larger and selective team of advanced specialists from leading healthcare providers including UCSF Health, Baylor Scott & White Health (BSWH), NIR, BMI, RENOVO Solutions, and Agiliti Health. The group will focus on promoting knowledge sharing and will consolidate the diverse and extensive individual experiences to advance the usage and adoption of best practices.

This group is being formed at the time when Healthcare Provider organizations are facing significant disruption in patient care as critical equipment like MRI and CT Scanners encounter unplanned downtime on an average 30-40 hours per year resulting in loss of productivity and revenues in millions of dollars each year. Machine underutilization is another factor troubling the healthcare industry. With an average utilization of equipment at 42% (study conducted by GE), equipment efficiency and performance are impacting top-line revenues and operating margins year-on-year.

"Industry trends indicate a demand for change in the status quo where tribal knowledge is scattered and expertise is sitting in silos among a large community of biomedical engineering experts," said Andrew Kenney, Services Director at Brown's Medical Imaging. "Glassbeam Technical User Group (GTUG) brings together a much-needed community of these experts from top healthcare organizations under one forum to help propagate the tremendous business value from analytics platforms like Glassbeam. I am excited to be leading this initiative and help steer the industry to define new standards for maximizing machine uptime and utilization in every facility across the country."

"Combining the power of data and artificial intelligence with a knowledge base powered by seasoned experts and domain specialists is going to foster a new framework for work and collaboration among healthcare professionals," said Vivek Sundaram, Senior Director Technical Operations, Glassbeam. "We look forward to a fantastic future for this transformational new group in raising the bar for technical and support excellence. If you want to make an impact in the Biomedical Engineering field, come join us."

"We are making a significant commitment to our customers and partners by facilitating a community platform for collaboration," said Puneet Pandit, CEO and Cofounder, Glassbeam. "This group's charter is to help bring convergence to the widespread and dispersed expertise of biomedical professionals along with algorithmic technology from Glassbeam as an industry wide knowledge base. Together, as a community, we believe this is just the beginning of the creation of innovative solutions that will greatly benefit the Healthcare Provider organizations in the years ahead."

The group members will be able to leverage from fresh ideas, gain insights and offer their expertise through white papers, solution notes, case studies – all with the perspective of sharing and collaborating across healthcare providers, ISOs, and OEMs. Besides, the group will act as an enabler to fuel innovation at scale by exploring Technical Advisory solutions layered on top of Glassbeam Analytics to provide consultative solutions as a full suite of offerings for Healthcare facilities.

About Glassbeam

Glassbeam brings structure and meaning to complex data generated from any connected machine in the Industrial IoT realm with a strong focus on healthcare and data center equipment. Funded by several ultra-high net worth investors, Glassbeam's cloud-based platform is designed to analyze multi-structured log data, powered by Expert Rules, AI and Machine Learning models, delivering powerful solutions for customers such as UCSF Medical, BSWH, Scripps Health, Kodak Alaris, and NTT Ltd. To learn more, visit https://www.glassbeam.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Media Contact

Vijay Vasudevan

T: 408-740-4600

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Glassbeam, Inc.