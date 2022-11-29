Glassbeam Unveils High-Security Cloud Management Compliance Framework at RSNA 2022 for its Healthcare Analytics Solution for Connected Medical Equipment

Company to upgrade its core platform to be compliant with NIST 800-53 cybersecurity framework

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassbeam, Inc., a pioneer in data and predictive analytics for connected medical machines, today announced it is in the final stages of releasing its cloud based platform SCALAR™ and Healthcare Application Suite Clinsights™ with NIST 800-53 controls and continuous monitoring security framework.

This critical milestone will now allow Glassbeam to be FedRAMP certified, once compliance is fully audited, and be able to serve several public sector organizations in U.S. federal government market in 2023. It will also be extremely beneficial for healthcare organizations, whether large IDNs, Imaging Centers or OEMs, to get a higher level of data security in the Glassbeam cloud hosted at AWS and take advantage of the innovations available in the public cloud.

NIST 800-53 is a cyber security framework that recommends security controls for federal information systems and organizations. It is published by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), which creates and promotes the standards used by federal agencies to implement FISMA and manage other programs designed to protect information and promote information security. The controls are comprehensive, with more than 1,000 in total, covering all aspects and considerations of an information system from various threats including cybersecurity incidents, privacy breaches, malicious attacks, mistakes and human errors.

NIST 800-53 is a foundational compliance standard for government and commercial healthcare enterprises, and we are excited to support Glassbeam in this strategic initiative," said Steve Levinson, Vice President, Risk, Privacy, and Security, Online Business Systems, a cybersecurity and digital transformation consultancy that has provided advisory services to hundreds of organizations. "Incorporating these built-in checks provides yet another way for Glassbeam healthcare customers to secure their data in the cloud and have peace of mind when relying on analytics to power their day-to-day operations."

"As federal, state, and local governments migrate workloads to the cloud as part of their IT modernization strategy, they will need cloud management platforms such as Glassbeam to adhere to highest standards of data security and compliance standards", said Puneet Pandit, co-founder and CEO of Glassbeam. "We already serve some of the largest OEMs, IDNs and Imaging Centers today with our cloud based predictive analytics solution on machine uptime and utilization use cases. The addition of NIST 800-53 controls should further extend this confidence".

Glassbeam High-Security environments will be fully audited and available for both Government (FedRAMP) and commercial enterprises in Q1 2023. Current Glassbeam healthcare application suite Clinsights™ can be previewed at RSNA trade show in Chicago during November 27-30 in the Canon booth # 6715. Organizations can also sign up for a demo. Download a white paper on how Glassbeam secures data in the cloud.

About Glassbeam

Glassbeam is a pioneer in data and predictive analytics for connected medical machines that bring structure and meaning to complex data generated from a heterogeneous fleet of medical equipment. Only Glassbeam's patented cloud-based platform is designed to transform and analyze multi-structured data, delivering powerful solutions for enhancing machine uptime and utilization for organizations such as Canon Medical Systems USA, MultiCare Health System, Brown's Medical Imaging, Renovo Solutions, Agiliti Health, Harris Health and US Radiology. For more information, visit Glassbeam.com.

