GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. Announces Q2 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

OAKDALE, Minn., Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQX: GLAE) ("GlassBridge", the "Company" or "we") announced today it will hold a teleconference and live webcast at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 to discuss financial results for the second quarter ended on June 30, 2018. The call will follow the Company's release of financial results.

You may access the live webcast online at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1401/26912

A digital recording of this teleconference will be available for replay at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 14, 2018 and will be accessible via the replay number listed below until August 28, 2018.

For your convenience, you will also be able to access the recording online at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1401/26912

Digital Recording Replay Numbers:

U.S. Toll Free: 877-344-7529



International Toll: 412-317-0088



Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658



Replay Access Code: 10122963

All remarks made during the teleconference will be current at the time of the call and the replays will not be updated to reflect any subsequent developments.

About GlassBridge Enterprises



GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQX: GLAE) is a holding company. We actively explore a diverse range of new, strategic asset management business opportunities for our portfolio. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, GlassBridge Asset Management, LLC ("GBAM"), is an investment advisor focused on technology-driven and quantitative strategies and other alternative investment strategies. Our partially-owned subsidiary, NXSN Acquisition Corp., operates a global enterprise data storage business through its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit GlassBridge's website at www.glassbridge.com.

Disclaimers



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities or otherwise invest in any investment vehicle managed, advised or coordinated by GBAM (collectively, the "GlassBridge Vehicle"), and may not be relied upon in connection with any investment or offer or sale of securities. Any such offer or solicitation may only be made pursuant to the current Confidential Private Offering Memorandum (or similar document) for any such GlassBridge Vehicle, which is provided only to qualified offerees and which should be carefully reviewed prior to investing. GBAM is a newly formed entity and the GlassBridge Vehicles are currently either in formation state or have recently launched. GBAM is not currently registered with the SEC as an investment adviser under the U.S. Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, or under similar state laws, and nothing in this press release constitutes investment advice with respect to securities.

For Further Information



Stockholders of GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. – Danny Zheng, Interim CEO, CFO, (651) 704-4311; Prospective Investors in GlassBridge Vehicles – Robert Picard, Senior Managing Director, (732) 939-9000.

