Glassdoor Announces Winners Of Its Employees' Choice Awards Recognizing The Best Places To Work In 2019

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, has announced the winners of its 11th annual Employees' Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work in 2019 across North America and parts of Europe. Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback, by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

This year, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards feature six distinct categories, honoring the Best Places to Work across the U.S. , Canada , UK , France and Germany . In the U.S., Glassdoor has revealed the 100 Best Places to Work (honoring employers with 1,000 or more employees) and 50 Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For (honoring employers with fewer than 1,000 employees). Winners are ranked based on their overall rating achieved during the past year. (Ratings based on a 5-point scale: 1.0=very dissatisfied, 3.0=OK, 5.0=very satisfied; Actual calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place):

The top ten Best Places to Work in 2019 are:

1. Bain & Company (4.6 rating)

2. Zoom Video Communications (4.5)

3. In-N-Out Burger (4.5)

4. Procore Technologies (4.5)

5. Boston Consulting Group (4.5)

6. LinkedIn (4.5)

7. Facebook (4.5)

8. Google (4.4)

9. lululemon (4.4)

10. Southwest Airlines (4.4)

The top five Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For in 2019 are:

1. Heap (4.9)

2. Horizon Innovations (4.9)

3. Silverline (4.9)

4. Marketing 360 (4.9)

5. Digital Prospectors (4.9)

"In today's tight labor market, job seekers are in the driver's seat when it comes to deciding where to work and they want to know the inner workings of a company before accepting a new job. To help people find the best jobs and the best companies, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards recognize employers at the top of their game," said Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor Chief Economist. "For employers, we know that a satisfied and engaged workforce helps drive financial performance . Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners are strategically investing in company culture, career growth opportunities and more, which also serves as a major recruiting advantage."

Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in 2019 list features winning employers hiring across a range of industries, including technology, health care, retail, consulting, food services, travel and tourism, real estate, finance and more. Bain & Company ranks No. 1 for the fourth time ( 2019 , 2017 , 2014 , 2012 ), the only employer to take the top spot four times since the Best Places to Work award debuted in 2009. Bain & Company, Google (No. 8, 4.4) and Apple (No. 71, 4.3) are the only three employers to make the list every year. Thirty-one employers are new to the U.S. large list this year, including Compass (No. 32, 4.4), Omni Hotels (No. 72, 4.3), Phoenix Children's Hospital (No. 83, 4.2) and HP (No. 87, 4.2). Sixteen employers are rejoining the list this year, including Goldman Sachs (No. 75, 4.3; Last recognized in 2012), Costco Wholesale (No. 79, 4.2; Last recognized in 2017) and Chevron (No. 94, 4.2; Last recognized in 2016).

Among the 50 Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For in 2019, 33 employers are new, including Heap (No. 1, 4.9), Bombas (No. 24, 4.8) and 23andMe (No. 26, 4.8).

SAP is the only employer this year to appear on five lists (U.S. large, Canada, UK, France and Germany).

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to share their opinion on some of the best reasons to work for their employer (pros), any downsides (cons) and are encouraged to provide advice to management. In addition, employees are asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall, rate their CEO as well as rate key workplace attributes like career opportunities, compensation & benefits, work/life balance, senior management and culture & values. Employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer's six-month business outlook is positive, negative or if they have no opinion.

Among the more than 830,000 employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average company rating is 3.4.

Employees' Choice Award winners for the 2019 Best Places to Work and Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer's rating determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between October 23, 2017 and October 21, 2018. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 75 ratings and employers considered for the small & medium list must have received at least 30 ratings, respectively, for each of the eight workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation & benefits, work/life balance, senior management, culture & values, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook) taken into account as part of the awards algorithm. For reporting simplicity, ratings are displayed to the nearest tenth, though calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place to determine final rank order. Complete awards methodology can be found and downloaded here: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/index.htm

SEE THE 2019 WINNERS: All winning employers across this year's six categories can be found by visiting:

100 Best Places to Work – U.S .

50 Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For – U.S.

25 Best Places to Work – Canada

50 Best Places to Work – UK

25 Best Places to Work – France

25 Best Places to Work – Germany

