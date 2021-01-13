Glassdoor Announces Winners Of Its Employees' Choice Awards Recognizing The Best Places To Work In 2021

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor , the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, has announced the winners of its 13th annual Employees' Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work in 2021 across the U.S. and four other countries. Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

The Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards feature six distinct categories, including honors for the Best Places to Work across the U.S. , Canada , UK , France and Germany . In the U.S., Glassdoor has revealed the 100 Best Places to Work (honoring employers with 1,000 or more employees) and 50 Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For (honoring employers with fewer than 1,000 employees). Winners are ranked based on their overall rating achieved during the past year. (Ratings based on a 5-point scale: 1.0=very dissatisfied, 3.0=OK, 5.0=very satisfied; Actual calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place).

"COVID-19 is in the driver's seat and every employer has been impacted. This year's winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they'll rise to the challenge to support their people," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. "A mission-driven culture, transparent leadership and career opportunities are always hallmarks of Best Places to Work winners. This year, we also see exceptional employers who have prioritized the health, safety and well-being of their employees. My congratulations go to all of this year's outstanding Employees' Choice Award winners."

The top ten Best Places to Work in 2021 are:

The top five Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For in 2021 are:

Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in 2021 list features winning employers across a range of industries, including technology, health care, biotech and pharmaceuticals, retail, travel and tourism, consulting, finance and more. Notably, with the COVID-19 pandemic, there are six biotech and pharmaceutical employers on this year's list, a 200 percent increase from last year's list, including Johnson & Johnson (No. 24, 4.4), Pfizer (No. 39, 4.3) and Eli Lilly and Company (No. 87, 4.2). Bain & Company claims the top spot with a 4.6 rating and is one of three employers to make the list every year for the past 13 years. The other two are Google (No. 6, 4.5) and Apple (No. 31, 4.4). Nineteen employers are newcomers to the U.S. large list in 2021, including Royal Caribbean Group (No. 30, 4.4), Universal Orlando Resort (No. 52, 4.3), PayPal (No. 59, 4.3), Northwell Health (No. 65, 4.3) and Discover (No. 92, 4.2). Twenty-two employers are rejoining the list in 2021, including Zoom Video Communications (No. 22, 4.4; Last recognized in 2019), Walt Disney Company (No. 53, 4.3; Last recognized in 2018) and Marriott International (No. 80, 4.3; Last recognized in 2010).

Among the 50 Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For in 2021, 33 employers are newcomers and four are rejoining the list this year.

This year, only one employer appears on five lists: Salesforce (U.S. large, Canada, UK, France, Germany).

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to share their opinions on some of the best reasons to work for their employer (pros), any downsides (cons) and are encouraged to provide advice to management. In addition, employees are asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall, rate their CEO as well as rate key workplace attributes like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, work-life balance, senior management and culture and values. Employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer's six-month business outlook is positive, negative or if they have no opinion.

Among the 1.3 million employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average company rating is 3.5.

Employees' Choice Award winners for the Best Places to Work and Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For in 2021 are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer's rating is determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between October 22, 2019 and October 19, 2020. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 75 ratings and employers considered for the small & medium list must have received at least 30 ratings, respectively, for each of the eight workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook) taken into account as part of the awards algorithm. For reporting simplicity, ratings are displayed to the nearest tenth, though calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place to determine final rank order. Complete awards methodology can be found and downloaded here: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/index.htm

