Glassdoor Launches New Tools To Help People Find Jobs Available Now During COVID-19 Crisis

MILL VALLEY, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact on the global economy, leading to millions of newly unemployed people looking for work. Meanwhile, companies are experiencing a wide range of challenges, from managing a sudden surge or decline in hiring, to communicating their response to the crisis to current and potential employees. To help, Glassdoor has introduced several new product features for job seekers and employers in response to COVID-19 and its impact on jobs, hiring and work around the world.

"At Glassdoor, our mission is to help people find a job and company they love. We feel we have a responsibility to help people feel informed during these uncertain times by providing useful and timely insights as they navigate their job search and career," said Christian Sutherland- Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. "In service of our mission, our teams have pivoted to address some of the biggest challenges that people and businesses are facing today. We hope these new features help people find job opportunities available right now and provide some relief and confidence as they navigate this unprecedented job market and adjust to an entirely new way of working."

Helping Job Seekers and Employees

COVID-19 Job Search Hub: Glassdoor has launched a dedicated COVID-19 job search hub for job seekers. This centralized job search tool helps people focus their job search on the latest open jobs across multiple industries and companies that are actively hiring, or even experiencing a surge in hiring. With job search feeds like in-demand jobs, work from home jobs, companies with hiring surges, grocery and pharmacy jobs, delivery and warehouse jobs, and healthcare jobs, people will be able to explore available opportunities that are relevant to their location and skills, all in one centralized hub.

While many employers have scaled back or paused hiring during these challenging times, hundreds of employers are on a hiring surge. Now, job seekers can actively and aggressively hiring and can filter their search by city, industry, job title and job function. Job seekers can also see companies that are experiencing hiring surges on individual job listings when they search by job title on Glassdoor. Free Virtual Event: How to Get a Job, Now : To help people feel informed and prepared in their job search, Glassdoor is hosting a virtual event called How to Get a Job, Now. Scheduled to take place for U.S. job seekers on May 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. PST and for UK job seekers on May 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. BST , How to Get a Job, Now will provide expert tips and advice on how to succeed in the job search during a recession, how to win the attention of employers who are still hiring and what companies are looking for from candidates right now.

"Some of the greatest challenges facing job seekers during these tough times include not knowing what job opportunities are even available, or where to focus their job search," said Annie Pearl, Glassdoor chief product officer. "Leveraging Glassdoor's deep insights on jobs and companies, we are aiming to help solve those challenges by connecting people with the most timely and relevant job opportunities available. In addition, we're enabling employers with new tools to help them clearly communicate how they're responding to the crisis and how they're supporting their own workforce."

Helping Employers Hire and Manage Their Brand

Glassdoor has launched two new tools to help companies highlight their hiring status and communicate how they are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic:

COVID-19 Company Updates: To enable companies to more clearly share their COVID-19 response with employees, potential employees and the broader public, this new feature allows companies to create and share a company update on their Glassdoor profile that is marked with a special COVID-19 badge. This allows employers to highlight and share their work-from home policies, employee benefits, learning and development opportunities and more during the COVID-19 crisis.

Employers can now indicate to job seekers that they are experiencing a surge in hiring and are actively reviewing applicants. Once an employer turns on the Hiring Surge feature in their Glassdoor Employer Center, both their employer profile and their open jobs will be marked with a Hiring Surge badge. This will help employers drive increased awareness to help fill crucial positions and help job seekers identify timely employment opportunities. Advice and Guides for Employers: As an expert in employer branding and recruiting, Glassdoor has created a library of blog content to help companies, recruiters and HR professionals as they adapt and evolve their strategies and tactics in the current climate.

Glassdoor , a global leader in job and company insights, has localized sites and mobile apps in 20 markets around the world, offering access to the latest jobs paired with millions of reviews, salaries and more for over one million companies (1).

