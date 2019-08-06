Glassdoor Opens New Office In Toronto, Canada; Represents 10th Office Worldwide

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor , one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, has announced today that it has opened its 10th worldwide office and first office in Canada, located in downtown Toronto. With a Canadian team on site, the company, globally headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, will further expand its products and services for job seekers and employers in Canada. The new office will initially be home to sales employees and the office will continue to grow.

Glassdoor offers employers a range of recruiting solutions, including job advertising, job posting and employer branding products. The Canadian Glassdoor office builds on a large base of employer clients, including RBC , CIBC , Sun Life Financial and Manulife . The Toronto team includes account executives and account managers to support existing clients as well as to further develop the business with recruiting solutions. Glassdoor previously launched its Canadian site to bring a more localized and relevant experience to job seekers and employers across Canada.

"As we continue to experience one of the most dynamic and competitive job markets in recent history, we believe now is the right time for Glassdoor to put teams on the ground in Canada to help connect employers with the country's high quality talent," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor President and Chief Operating Officer. "As Canadian job seekers consider more factors to decide where they go to work, they are increasingly conscious of finding the right employer and right job for them. Only Glassdoor offers this depth of information on what it's really like to work at a company, combined with the latest jobs that meet their preferences."

Glassdoor, which launched in 2008, is now the second largest job site in the U.S.1 Today, more than 67 million people worldwide2 use the platform every month to search for and apply to jobs and research potential employers. Glassdoor has more than 49 million company reviews and insights for more than 900,000 companies worldwide3. In Canada, Glassdoor receives nearly five million visits every month4.

In June 2018, Glassdoor was acquired by Recruit Holdings and has since accelerated its international growth. Glassdoor employs more than 900 people around the world and has offices in San Francisco, Mill Valley, Calif., Chicago, Uniontown, Ohio, Toronto, London, Dublin, Sao Paulo and recently opened offices in Paris , France and Hamburg , Germany. Glassdoor is hiring across all offices. Earlier this year, Glassdoor also launched additional local websites in Brazil , Argentina, Mexico, Singapore , Hong Kong and New Zealand, bringing the total to 18 worldwide.

1. Based on unique users, custom job list sites % Change Media Trend Report, Comscore March 2019 Media Metrix®

2. Google Analytics, Unique users represents peak monthly unique users in CQ1'19

3. Glassdoor Internal Data, March 2019

4. Google Analytics, CQ2'19 average

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for more than 900,000 companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.

Glassdoor® is a registered trademark of Glassdoor, Inc.

SOURCE Glassdoor

Related Links

http://www.glassdoor.com

