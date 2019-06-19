Glassdoor Reveals Employees' Choice Awards For The Top CEOs In 2019

MILL VALLEY, Calif., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor , one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, today announced the winners of its annual Employees' Choice Awards, honoring the Top CEOs in 2019 across North America and parts of Europe. Unlike any other workplace award, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their CEO's leadership, along with insights into their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

This year, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards for the Top CEOs feature six distinct company categories across the U.S. , Canada , UK , France and Germany . In the U.S., Glassdoor has revealed the 100 Top CEOs (honoring CEOs at employers with 1,000 or more employees) and the 50 Top CEOs at small & medium companies (honoring CEOs at employers with fewer than 1,000 employees).

The ten Top CEOs in 2019 in the U.S. are:

1. VMware 's Pat Gelsinger (99 percent approval)

2. H E B 's Charles C. Butt (99 percent approval)

3. In-N-Out Burger 's Lynsi Snyder (99 percent approval)

4. T-Mobile 's John Legere (99 percent approval)

5. Adobe 's Shantanu Narayen (98 percent approval)

6. Microsoft 's Satya Nadella (98 percent approval)

7. McKinsey & Company 's Kevin Sneader (98 percent approval)

8. LinkedIn 's Jeff Weiner (97 percent approval)

9. Intuitive Surgical 's Gary S. Guthart (97 percent approval)

10. Best Buy 's Hubert Joly (97 percent approval)

The five Top CEOs at Small & Medium Companies in 2019 in the U.S. are:

1. Health Catalyst 's Dan Burton (99 percent approval)

2. Digital Prospectors ' Jessica Catino (99 percent approval)

3. Oscar Health 's Mario T. Schlosser (99 percent approval)

4. Weave 's Brandon Rodman (99 percent approval)

5. South Carolina Federal Credit Union 's Scott Woods (99 percent approval)

"It's an honor to recognize incredible leaders who, from their employees' perspectives, exemplify exceptional vision, trust and communication. Glassdoor's Top CEOs award continues to be more competitive every year, and I congratulate each leader on their achievement," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president and chief operating officer. "Today's job seekers are looking for leaders who share their values and will empower them to bring their full selves to work. More and more, we're seeing Top CEOs make decisions to shape the culture of their organizations to help recruit and retain quality talent, which has a direct correlation to fueling business success."

Glassdoor's 100 Top CEOs in 2019 award features winning chief executives across diverse industries spanning technology, health care, finance, manufacturing, retail and more. This year, VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger claims the top spot for the first time with a 99 percent approval rating, jumping from No. 78 last year with 92 percent approval. Salesforce CEOs Marc Benioff and Keith Block (No. 17, 96 percent approval) make the list for the first time as co-leaders, and are among 40 CEOs debuting on the Top CEOs list for employers with 1,000 employees or more. Other newcomers include PayPal 's Dan Schulman (No. 34, 95 percent approval), Visa Inc. 's Alfred F. Kelly, Jr (No. 90, 91 percent approval) and Trader Joe's ' Dan Bane (No. 93, 91 percent approval). Seven women are honored among the top 100 this year, including In-N-Out Burger 's Lynsi Snyder (No. 3, 99 percent approval), Wegmans Food Markets ' Colleen Wegman (No. 54, 94 percent approval) and KPMG 's Lynne Doughtie (No. 72, 92 percent approval).

On the 2019 list of the 50 Top CEOs at Small & Medium Companies, four of the top five CEOs are newcomers to this list.

This year, there are 15 CEOs who are recognized by employees in multiple countries, including only one CEO who has made four lists — SAP 's Bill McDermott (U.S. Large, UK, Canada and Germany).

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate several factors tied to their employment experience. These include rating sentiment around their CEO's leadership as well as around senior management, among others. Specifically, when rating their CEO on Glassdoor, employees are asked to report whether they approve or disapprove of or have no opinion about their CEO's performance.

Across the approximately 900,000 employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 69 percent.

Employees' Choice Award winners for the 2019 Top CEOs and Top CEOs at Small & Medium Companies are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, taking into account the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between May 2, 2018 and May 1, 2019. At a minimum, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 100 company reviews, including at least 100 CEO approval ratings and at least 100 senior management ratings. Employers eligible for the small & medium list must have received at least 35 company reviews, including at least 35 CEO approval ratings and at least 35 senior management ratings during the eligibility period. For reporting simplicity, CEO approval ratings are displayed as whole numbers, though calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place to determine final rank order. Complete award methodology can be found and downloaded here: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/index.htm

WHY IS GREAT LEADERSHIP IMPORTANT?: According to Glassdoor Economic Research, trust in senior leadership is a leading factor underlying long-term employee satisfaction and highly-rated CEOs are statistically linked to companies with great cultures and financial performance.

