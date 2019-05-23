Glassdoor To Relocate Global Headquarters To San Francisco In 2020

MILL VALLEY, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, today announced plans to relocate its global headquarters from Mill Valley, Calif., to San Francisco during Fall 2020. Glassdoor plans to create 300 additional Bay Area jobs over the next five years.

"We are thrilled to make San Francisco our new global headquarters," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor President & Chief Operating Officer. "As we continue our rapid global growth, San Francisco is the ideal setting for our next chapter, as it offers even more access to top talent and cutting-edge office space to expand and achieve our mission of helping people everywhere find a job and company they love."

Glassdoor's new global headquarters will be located at 300 Mission Street, currently known as 50 Beale Street. Glassdoor will initially lease four full floors with a capacity of up to 800 employees across its executive leadership, operations, engineering, product, sales, customer success, marketing, administrative and other teams. The space will feature San Francisco Bay views with design and layout to support creativity, collaboration and productivity. 300 Mission's building has also achieved a LEED Gold certification, one of the highest sustainability ratings for a U.S. building.

As part of the move, Glassdoor will incorporate its current San Francisco-based teams at 353 Sacramento Street into its new headquarters in Fall 2020. Glassdoor will also continue to maintain an office in Marin County.

"Glassdoor was founded in Marin County more than a decade ago and the area has been a central part of who we are as a company and an employer," said Sutherland-Wong. "We are thankful to the greater Marin community for its ongoing support and partnership over the years. We look forward to continuing to maintain a presence in Marin to accommodate employees who call the area home."

Glassdoor launched in 2008 and offers the latest jobs paired with more than 49 million reviews and insights from employees for approximately 900,000 companies in 190 countries.¹ Glassdoor welcomes over 67 million unique users, on average, to its desktop and mobile platforms each month.²

Glassdoor has localized sites and mobile apps in 18 markets around the world and recently expanded into Singapore, Hong Kong and New Zealand. Glassdoor employs nearly 900 people around the world and has offices in San Francisco, Mill Valley, Calif., Chicago, Canton, Ohio, London, Dublin, Sao Paulo and recently opened a Paris office. Glassdoor is hiring across all offices.

1 Glassdoor Internal Data, March 2019

2 Google Analytics, Unique users represents peak monthly unique users in CQ1'19

