Glasshouses to Open in New Flagship Location in Fall 2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Glasshouses, developer and operator of Glasshouse Chelsea announces a Fall 2019 opening of a flagship property, The Glasshouse at 660 12th Avenue. The 75,000 square foot glass enclosed space will accommodate up to 1,850 guests for seated dinners and will feature sweeping views of New York City, waterfront facing outdoor terraces, pre-function spaces, a VIP Lounge, and several Green Rooms along with cutting-edge lighting, audio, video, rigging and production systems.

The high-rise space has been designed as a canvas without bounds and will have the flexibility to host small or large social events and weddings, corporate gatherings, product launches or full production fashion shows. The décor will offer clients a timeless, clean aesthetic, allowing them to create their desired vision with an unparalleled Manhattan backdrop.

"Over the last 12 years, we have established Glasshouse Chelsea as a leading event space in New York City," said Jack Guttman, Managing Partner, Glasshouses. "The opening of this flagship location will allow us to offer our clients even more opportunities to create customized event experiences."

The 12th Avenue entrance features a marquee awash in theater lights and multiple LED walls leading guests into the ground floor lobby with 25-foot ceilings, stone floors, smoked mirrored elevators and walls outlined in bronze frames. Guests will be whisked in one of the four high-speed elevators to the glass enclosed sixth floor featuring the dramatic 50,000 square foot main event space with waterfront and Manhattan skyline views and 20' & 40' ceilings throughout. The two open terraces will provide ample outdoor space.

From the high finish polished concrete floor with patterned zinc strips to the customizable decorative ceiling outfitted in silver leaf wallpaper, the main floor has been designed by interior architect Thomas Juul-Hansen and Kossar Garry Architects with a focus on sprawling views and individualized use of the space. Fifty silver finished custom pendant chandeliers will be able to be moved throughout the space to align perfectly with the room's décor. Acoustic partitions draped in high-end Maharam fabrics will allow for maximum flexibility of room sizes, allowing it to host both large and small groups. LED walls along with custom lighting and projection systems throughout the space will allow for the ultimate experiential event.

The ultra-luxe VIP lounges will feature bar service, private showers and a private entrance. Two separate commercial kitchens allowing for enhanced menus and elevated culinary experiences. The fifth floor consists of six green rooms complete with full bathrooms, showers, and private terraces.

"We are very excited to create The Glasshouse, which we see as an unrivaled space where any vision can come to life," said Alex Holiday, Partner, Glasshouses. "Between the space configuration, the views and the level of service offered, The Glasshouse will undoubtedly set a new standard when it comes to events in New York City and beyond."

The Glasshouse will offer a stunning, sophisticated and unparalleled experience for events of all kinds:

Social: The Glasshouse will provide the most stunning backdrop for cocktail receptions, bar/bat mitzvahs, birthdays, anniversaries and other private parties. Guests will be awed by the views, outdoor spaces and modern interiors.

Weddings: The bright, airy and beautiful space will allow brides and grooms to create their dream day.

Non-Profit: The Glasshouse offers built-in lighting and sound, in-house equipment, pre-function space, nonprofit food and beverage packages and seating for 1,850.

Corporate: With a built-in audiovisual system, the ability to create breakout rooms and sophisticated IT infrastructure, executing meetings, conferences, luncheons, receptions and more will be seamless.

Fashion: Whether it's an intimate presentation or the largest runway show of Fashion Week, The Glasshouse has the space, the lights, the backdrop and the capability to create a 200-foot runway and elevated seating for 1000.

Product Launch: The Venue's minimalist finishes, extensive rigging and cutting-edge AV and IT capabilities allow for a full experiential showcase of a brand or product.

The Glasshouse, located at 660 12th Avenue, is now booking events for Fall 2019. For more information: theglasshouses.com or 212.242.7800.

Glasshouses is partnering with a real estate investment fund managed by The Carlyle Group.

About Glasshouses:

Glasshouses, consisting of The Glasshouse and Glasshouse Chelsea, is a collection of multi-functional modern event spaces designed to provide amplified and epic experiences. The Glasshouse, the flagship location at 660 12th Avenue, is a 75,000 square foot glass enclosed space that accommodates up to 1,850 guests for seated dinners and features sweeping views of New York City, waterfront facing outdoor terraces, pre-function spaces, a VIP Lounge, and several Green Rooms along with cutting-edge lighting, audio, video, rigging and production systems. Glasshouse Chelsea features floor to ceiling windows with spectacular views of the Hudson River, Downtown and Midtown Manhattan. From corporate, social and nonprofit events to weddings and bar/bat mitzvahs to product launches and fashion shows, Glasshouses venues offer flexibility and a timeless, clean aesthetic that can allow any vision to come to life.

