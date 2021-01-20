Glassy Looping Rocket Receives 2020 Park World Excellence Award

The Park World Excellence Awards were launched by Datateam Business Media, publisher of British theme park magazine Park World, in 2018 to celebrate Europe's most outstanding parks, projects, rides and attractions. This year, the ceremony took place as a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The online Park World Excellence Awards ceremony was hosted on the dedicated awards website on Tuesday, 8 December 2020.

In 2018, Glassy, Polin's new transparent composite, was officially previewed at a number of industry trade shows, including the IAAPA Expo in Orlando. As a result of Polin's dedication to innovation, the industry now has its first fully transparent composite waterslide, satisfying the need for a premium quality, function, and price-advantaged solution compared to the transparent acrylic components that most ride manufacturers typically use.

In the middle of the COVID pandemic, Polin Waterparks worked on installations at many parks worldwide, including the one featuring this ground-breaking innovation. Now, as of July 2020, the world's first fully transparent composite Looping Rocket waterslide can be found at Candyland Waterpark, Vogue Hotel, in Bodrum, Turkey.

The Looping Rocket is a high-adrenaline ride that, with the fully transparent Glassy option, becomes even more intense. Riders can expect one of the highest and most adrenaline-filled drops possible to experience.

During the Park World Excellence Awards, Polin Waterparks was nominated in several categories, with its Glassy Looping Rocket ultimately being recognized as winner of the Best Product Innovation Award. Park World isn't the only entity to recognize the uniqueness of Polin's Glassy Looping Rocket, however. Last month, Kirmes & Park Revue magazine awarded the Glassy Looping Rocket as among "Europe's Best New Water Slides."

Polin's Director of Marketing and Communications, Sohret Pakis, said that receiving the award was a great honor for the company.

"Polin Waterparks would like to thank all award-jury members for their support, and we are so proud that they chose to bestow this distinction on our newest innovation. We believe the Glassy Looping Rocket is a breakthrough for the entire aquatics industry, and for it to already be receiving awards simply makes us that much prouder," she noted.

Pakis added that she has been impressed with how quickly the Park World awards have gained esteem within the theme park and aquatic-attractions industry since their inception. "The prestigious acclaim that this award has already risen to makes it that much more important to our company in having received this honor," she said. "We are so happy to be included among the industry's best, and we congratulate all the winners."

Being a trendsetter in the aquatics industry

As an official R&D center and a pioneer in the field of innovative advancement and application of closed-molded manufacturing technology in waterslide development, Polin Waterparks continues to focus on innovation in composite manufacturing technologies.

The core of Polin Waterpark's R&D strategy is its concentration on financial, customer and process perspectives with particular emphasis on learning, dissemination and innovation. Polin proved its dedication to these aspects of R&D when the company pioneered the advancement and application of light resin transfer molding (LRTM) in waterslide manufacturing. In 2006, it converted 100 percent of its fiberglass production to LRTM, a first in the aquatic-attractions industry.

This development raised the bar for the entire waterpark industry. Since then, Polin has regularly introduced new innovations, including the development of special lighting effects, patterned and transparent composite, sound-integrated components, wooden and metallic finishes, three-dimensional waterslides and unique slide designs.

More on Polin Waterparks

Polin was founded in Istanbul in 1976 and has since grown into a leading company in the waterparks industry. Today Polin is a world leader in the design, production and installation of water parks and water-play attractions. Polin has completed 3,500 waterpark projects in 109 countries around the world and is the biggest waterslide supplier in Eurasia. Working with a wide variety of clients has helped Polin reach several milestones including installing the first waterparks in many countries and many other award-winning rides at parks with world-renowned reputations.

For more info, visit www.polin.com.tr or contact Sohret Pakis at +90 262 656 64 67 or [email protected] .

Polin Waterparks is a Polin Group Company

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1423483/Polin_Waterparks_GLR.jpg

SOURCE Polin Waterparks