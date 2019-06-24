Glaucoma Market Spotlight 2017-2026 - Novartis has the Highest Number of Completed Trials for Glaucoma, with 156 Trials

DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Glaucoma" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Market Spotlight report covers the Glaucoma market, comprising key pipeline and marketed drugs, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts

Key Takeaways

The author estimates that in 2017, there were 95.5 million prevalent cases of glaucoma in adults aged 40 years and older worldwide, and forecaststhat number to increase to 113.4 million prevalent cases by 2026.

Africa is estimated to have the highest disease prevalence (4.79%), while Europe and Oceania have the lowest prevalence (2.93% and 2.97%, respectively).

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for glaucoma are in Phase II, with only one drug in the NDA/BLA phase.

While a small number of mid-to-late-stage drugs in the glaucoma space are exploring new targets, such as Rho kinase, the established target prostaglandin F receptor continues to lead clinical development. The largest number of drugs in mid-to-latestage development for glaucoma are administered via the intraocular/subretinal/subconjunctival route, with the remainder being topical and oral formulations.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the glaucoma space comprise topline Phase II and Phase III trial results, an estimated PDUFA date, an expected CHMP opinion, and expected CHMP supplemental filing results.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I glaucoma asset is 3.9%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 58.3%. Drugs, on average, take 8.9 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 8.8 years in the overall ophthalmology space.

There were 24 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving glaucoma drugs during 2014-18. The largest deal was in 2014, when Merck sold Asian rights for five of its glaucoma drugs to Santen for $600m .

. The clinical trials distribution across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for glaucoma have been in the late phases of development, with 59% in Phase III-IV, and 41% in Phase I-II.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of glaucoma clinical trials globally. Germany leads the major EU markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia .

leads the major EU markets, while has the top spot in . Clinical trial activity in the glaucoma space is dominated by completed trials. Novartis has the highest number of completed trials for glaucoma, with 156 trials.

Novartis leads the industry sponsors with by far the highest number of clinical trials for glaucoma, followed by Allergan.

RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

Bimatoprost Sustained Release for Glaucoma (January 7, 2019)

Bimatoprost Sustained Release for Glaucoma (June 13, 2018)

iDose-Travoprost for Glaucoma (January 10, 2018)

Rhopressa for Glaucoma (October 13, 2017)

Rhopressa for Glaucoma (October 11, 2017)

INO-8875 for Glaucoma (July 7, 2017)

Trabodenoson/Latanoprost FDC for Glaucoma (July 7, 2017)



