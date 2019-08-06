Glauconix Biosciences Announces Appointment of Mrs. Kimberly Southern as Chief Operating Officer

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glauconix Biosciences, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company that uses its patented platform technology to develop human 3D ocular tissues that mimic the fluid dynamics in the eye to expedite and de-risk the R&D of ophthalmic treatments, announced today the appointment of Mrs. Kimberly Southern as Chief Operating Officer. Mrs. Southern has more than 20 years of experience in building and leading companies in various industries, most recently as COO at New England Peptide in Gardner, Massachusetts. In her new role, Mrs. Southern will steer Glauconix's business strategies, drive operational execution, and further develop the company's R&D initiatives and intellectual property portfolio. Glauconix is located on the SUNY Polytechnic Institute Campus in Albany, which is affiliated with the Center for Advanced Technology in Nanomaterials and Nanoelectronics (CATN2).

Glauconix Biosciences Inc.

"Kim Southern's prior C-level experience in high-tech industries including biotech, brings significant strategic planning and operational execution to the company. Under Kim's leadership, we will continue to refine our vision, as well as expand and scale our platform technology aimed at adding significant value to our clients and partners. I look forward to working with and learning from her," said Karen Torrejon, Chief Scientific Officer.

"After an exhaustive national search, Glauconix has found an experienced, knowledgeable and energetic leader to join the company in a senior management role. Kim Southern is the perfect person to take the company to the next level," said Board Director Richard Frederick.

"I am very excited to join the talented Glauconix team working alongside Dr. Karen Torejon. Glauconix's novel patented technology has positioned the company as a leading provider of ex vivo-like 3D tissue models focused on the eye. This technology supports a significant unmet need for treatment of various ocular diseases impacting nearly 200 million people worldwide. I look forward to working with the team to help shape the future of Glauconix, execute our strategy and scale the operations of the company," noted Mrs. Kim Southern.

About Glauconix Biosciences

Glauconix Biosciences is a leading developer of ophthalmic ex-vivo dynamic 3D human tissue models for accelerating therapeutic innovation and drug discovery. Their 3D tissue models can de-risk ophthalmic assets and expedite drug development. Glauconix adds value to their clients and partners by expediting early identification and validation of effective compounds or biologics in the preclinical phase and those entering clinical trials. To learn more about Glauconix Biosciences, visit www.glauconix-biosciences.com.

About SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly)

SUNY Poly is New York's globally recognized, high-tech educational ecosystem. SUNY Poly offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in the emerging disciplines of nanoscience and nanoengineering, as well as cutting-edge nanobioscience programs at its Albany campus and undergraduate and graduate degrees in technology, including engineering, cybersecurity, computer science, and the engineering technologies; professional studies, including business, communication, and nursing; and arts and sciences, including natural sciences, mathematics, humanities, and social sciences at its Utica campus; thriving athletic, recreational, and cultural programs, events, and activities complement the campus experience. As the world's most advanced, university-driven research enterprise, SUNY Poly boasts billions of dollars in high-tech investments and hundreds of corporate partners since its inception. For information, visit www.sunypoly.edu.

About Center for Advanced Technology in Nanomaterials and Nanoelectronics (CATN2)

The mission of the New York State Center for Advanced Technology in Nanoelectronics and Nanomaterials (CATN2) at SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) and its College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering (CNSE) is to serve as a bridge between each phase in the research-to-development-to-deployment (RD&D) commercialization continuum. The Center's objective is to drive systematic progression in technology transitions, workforce skills attainment, market adoption and entrepreneurial growth by aligning and coordinating an array of capabilities that support applied research, technology development and operational deployment necessary for commercialization.

Contact: George Torrejon, Senior Director of Operations and Business Development

(631) 487-5553 | gtorrejon@glauconix-biosciences.com

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Glauconix Biosciences Inc.

Related Links

http://www.glauconix-biosciences.com

