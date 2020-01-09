Glauconix Biosciences Promotes Kimberly Southern to the Position of Chief Executive Officer

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glauconix Biosciences Inc. announced today that its board of directors has appointed Kim Southern as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors effective immediately. Southern previously held the position of Chief Operating Officer.

Since joining the company in May, Kim has further developed the corporate vision and strategy, most notably the company's decision to focus on the development of additional bioengineered human 3D tissue models to support needs beyond Glaucoma. The company has plans to expand their patented technology to additional ocular tissues and other areas of significant unmet needs, such as lung, kidney and skin tissue.

"Since joining the company in May of 2019, as COO, Kim has demonstrated a willingness to roll up her sleeves to strengthen the operation of the company, develop a long-term strategy and grow the team, allowing the founder, Karen Torrejon, to focus on the continued development of the game-changing technology. The board is pleased to elevate her to the position of CEO," stated Richard Frederick, Board Member.

Dr. Karen Torrejon, Founder and CSO, will manage and execute the company's development efforts. Karen remarks, "Over the last six months, working side by side with Kim, it is clear to me that her vision, integrity and ability to leverage the strengths of the team, align with the core mission of the company. I am very excited and look forward to spending more of my time on further expansion of our core technology while Kim focuses on the implementation and execution of our vision."

"I am extremely excited about Kim's appointment to CEO of Glauconix," commented Robert Dempsey, Board Member. "Her business acumen, attention to financial details and strategic vision have all been on display since joining the organization. These skills, along with her leadership ability, will be critical to transform the company to the next phase of growth in ophthalmology and other potential business segments."

"Glauconix Biosciences is one of those companies that has a unique platform technology that supports expansion into many different markets, and I am honored to have been chosen to lead the company," Kim said. "The opportunity ahead for us is significant, but to maximize it, we must focus clearly and continue to innovate. A big part of my job is to accelerate our ability to develop additional models and bring them to the market more quickly," noted Kim.

