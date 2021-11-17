Glboal Smart LED Lighting Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Technology, Product, Distribution Channel, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart LED Lighting Market Research Report by Technology, Product, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart LED Lighting Market size was estimated at USD 2,786.45 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 3,198.46 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.12% reaching USD 6,487.17 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Smart LED Lighting Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Smart LED Lighting Market, including ABB Limited, Acuity Brands Inc., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Bridgelux, Inc., Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, Eaton Corporation PLC, Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd, Eveready Industries India Ltd., Havells India Ltd, IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC, Illuminations and Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lifi Labs, Inc., MinebeaMitsumi Inc., OSRAM GmbH, SEK Electricals Pvt. Ltd, Shanghai edge light industry co., Ltd, Shenzhen UVLED Optical Technology Co,. Ltd., SSK Group, The Motwane Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd, TVILIGHT B.V., and Wipro Limited.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Smart LED Lighting Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Smart LED Lighting Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Smart LED Lighting Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Smart LED Lighting Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Smart LED Lighting Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Smart LED Lighting Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Smart LED Lighting Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Convenience coupled with the potential to save energy and low maintenance

5.2.2. No heat emission with improved environmental performance

5.2.3. Flexibility to offer customization with LED

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Lack of standardization

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Advance features such as color as per mood and appearance as per the decor

5.4.2. Compatible with home controlling AI devices

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Limited adaptability due to required knowledge of technology



6. Smart LED Lighting Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Wired

6.3. Wireless

6.3.1. 6LoWPAN

6.3.2. Bluetooth

6.3.3. EnOcean

6.3.4. Wi-Fi

6.3.5. ZigBee



7. Smart LED Lighting Market, by Product

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Service

7.3. Solution



8. Smart LED Lighting Market, by Distribution Channel

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Offline

8.3. Online



9. Smart LED Lighting Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Commercial

9.3. Residential



10. Americas Smart LED Lighting Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Smart LED Lighting Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart LED Lighting Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. ABB Limited

14.2. Acuity Brands Inc.

14.3. Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

14.4. Bridgelux, Inc.

14.5. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited

14.6. Eaton Corporation PLC

14.7. Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd.

14.8. Eveready Industries India Ltd.

14.9. Havells India Ltd.

14.10. IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC

14.11. Illuminations and Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd.

14.12. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14.13. Lifi Labs, Inc.

14.14. MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

14.15. OSRAM GmbH

14.16. SEK Electricals Pvt. Ltd.

14.17. Shanghai edge light industry co., Ltd.

14.18. Shenzhen UVLED Optical Technology Co,. Ltd.

14.19. SSK Group

14.20. The Motwane Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd.

14.21. TVILIGHT B.V.

14.22. Wipro Limited



15. Appendix

