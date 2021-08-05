Glen Oaks Escrow Announces the Opening of New Office in Del Mar, CA

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glen Oaks Escrow, one of the leading escrow companies in Southern California, announced that it has opened its newest office location in Del Mar, CA. The company currently serves clients throughout the state of California.

Over the years, Glen Oaks Escrow has consistently looked for new areas to expand its reach to help support its mission of running exceptional real estate service businesses that enhance the lives of the people, partners, and communities they serve.

"We are very excited about opening a Glen Oaks Escrow Del Mar office. Del Mar is an incredible place, and we're eager participate in the business community here and provide an exceptional escrow experience for our clients." said Joe Curtis, Pango Group COO.

The Glen Oaks Escrow Del Mar office is located at the recently renovated Bungalows Del Mar at 2010 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Suite 100. This location will serve clients throughout the greater San Diego region and will provide traditional resale escrow services, along with specialization areas that include 1031 exchanges, commercial, subdivisions, and more.

The new office will be managed by Lisa Shultz, who has been serving clients in the Del Mar area for over 34 years and has a proven track record of creating raving fans out of her clients. In addition, Janice Floe will serve as an Escrow Officer at the new location. She possesses over 32 years of escrow experience (29 of those in Del Mar).

"I am thrilled that we have found an incredible team for the Del Mar office who represents our mission, vision and values. I know that given their experience, knowledge, and passion for helping clients combined with our ability to support high performing teams we'll be able to have a great impact in the real estate community not only in Del Mar but the greater San Diego area." shared Joe Curtis.

You can learn more about Glen Oaks Escrow by visiting their website: www.glenoaksescrow.com

ABOUT PANGO GROUP

Pango Group is a family of companies that includes California Elite Escrow, Glen Oaks Escrow, American Trust Escrow, CV Escrow, AV Escrow, Escrow Trust Advisors, VOI Insurance Solutions, Mosaic Signing Services, California Settlement Services, and Document Archive Solutions.

Pango Group has been one of the leading independent escrow resources in California for over 25 years. They own and manage over 20 offices and close to 300 employees with locations throughout southern California

The company's mission of running exceptional real estate service businesses that enhance the lives of the people, partners, and communities they serve has been an integral part of their success. Most recently, it was named one of the Best Places to Work for the sixth year in a row in Los Angeles.

