Glen Philipps and Jason Karaban Come Together For Inspirational New Song Inspired by the Acclaimed Documentary 'FREE TRIP TO EGYPT'

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindness Films today announced that "Look Me in the Eye," a new song from the singer-songwriter team of Glen Philipps (Toad the Wet Sprocket) and Jason Karaban (Ani DeFranco, Sara Watkins) and inspired by the upcoming release of the documentary FREE TRIP TO EGYPT, will be available for free download beginning May 28 at www.freetriptoegypt.com . The film will have a limited theatrical run in New York beginning May 31, and in LA starting June 7. The film will also enjoy a one-night world premiere event in approximately 500 theaters across the U.S. on June 12. The screening will be followed by a live panel discussion streamed into each theater about how to listen and bring more kindness to the world. The panel will be led by esteemed celebrities, politicians and thought leaders.

"Look Me in the Eye" was recently recorded by an impressive collection of singers, recording artists and studio musicians at the famed Boulevard Recording studio in Los Angeles, with lyrics that touch on the film's themes of civility, deep listening and authentic, compassionate conversations. Produced by Justin Stanley (Eric Clapton, Sheryl Crow, Jet), "Look Me in the Eye" features lead vocals from Philipps and Karaban and a band that includes fellow singer-songwriter Val McCallum on guitar, bassist Sebastian Steinberg (Soul Coughing), drummer Pete Thomas (Elvis Costello), and keyboardists Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers).

"I was truly inspired by the film and Glen felt the same way, so that made it easy to write the song," said Karaban. "It was really pretty special seeing all of these amazing musicians come together and lend their talents to the project. Seeing how happy everybody was to be a part of it was amazing."

A video for "Look Me in the Eye," edited by Austin Lynch (Interview Project), will follow the song release on June 12 timed to the film's #PledgeToListen Day of Unity. The song and video were conceived and produced by John Raatz of Visioneering Entertainment.

FREE TRIP TO EGYPT follows Canadian-Egyptian entrepreneur of Muslim faith Tarek Mounib as he creates a conversation around common preconceived notions of his religious beliefs, seeking to build a bridge of mutual understanding and friendship. Accompanied by YouTube celebrity and activist Adam Saleh, Mounib travels across the United States to dispel Americans' fears of Islamic threat and makes them an intriguing offer: a free trip to Egypt.

For more information on the film and "Look Me in the Eye," and to join the June 12 #PledgeToListen, visit www.FreeTripToEgypt.com . Like FREE TRIP TO EGYPT on Facebook , and follow them on Twitter and Instagram .

ABOUT KINDNESS FILMS:

With a goal of launching a sincere dialogue and a better understanding of different points of view, Kindness Films is focused on creating projects that contribute to the wellbeing of humanity and bringing people together of various backgrounds and cultures. A successful software entrepreneur of Egyptian heritage who has lived in Zurich, Switzerland, for the past 15 years, founder Tarek Mounib – who recalls being the only Muslim family in his neighborhood growing up in the '70s in Halifax, Canada – launched the non-partisan production company in 2017 with the genesis of an idea: A dream to build bridges through kindness and document the journey in a film. What happened next was beyond his wildest dreams … and resulted in a most unusual journey. Visit us at: www.KindnessFilms.org

