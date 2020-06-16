Glen Pitruzzello Joins A.I.M. Mutual as Director of Claim

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glen Pitruzzello has joined A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies as Director of Claim responsible for claim operations throughout New England. In this capacity, he reports to Michael Standing, President and CEO.

Glen brings 30 years of claim and workers' compensation insurance experience to A.I.M. Mutual's senior leadership team. Most recently, he was with AmTrust Financial Services Group, where he was Vice President of Claim Strategy.

Prior to joining AmTrust in 2016, he was Vice President of Workers' Compensation and Group Benefits Claim Strategy and Clinical Operations with The Hartford Financial Services Group, a position he held for 11 years. He began his insurance career with The Hartford in 1990 working in several roles, including National Accounts Pricing Actuary, Workers' Compensation Reinsurance Underwriter and Workers' Compensation Claim Actuary. He was elected Assistant Vice President in 2000.

Glen holds a B.S. degree in Mathematics and Actuarial Science from the University of Connecticut and is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society.

A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies are rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. The insurer, founded in 1989, provides workers' compensation coverage for 18,000 employers in the region. www.aimmutual.com

SOURCE A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies

