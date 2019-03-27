Glenn A. Pagan Joins PriceManager as President

TEANECK, N.J., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceManager, a global company delivering AI-powered retail analytics and dynamic pricing, assortment and markdown solutions, announced that Glenn A. Pagan has joined the company as president.

PriceManager

"In his role, Glenn will lead the company in our efforts to be the premier leader in AI-based dynamic pricing and competitive analytics," says John Swatek, PriceManager's chief executive officer. "His depth of retail data analytics experience, focus on sales and execution, and overall leadership style will serve us well as we execute our long-range plans. Glenn will be a key player in helping us achieve our company vision to be the best in class in this important piece of the retail tech stack." Glenn will oversee all aspects of the business including the sales, account management and marketing departments.

"As a longtime believer in helping find efficiencies for retailers, manufacturers and brands, I have a deep passion for what PriceManager is delivering," says Glenn A. Pagan, president. "I am humbled and thrilled to join the company in its mission to provide analytics tools and deep insights that increase sales and profit. I look forward to driving PriceManager toward its tremendous growth potential working alongside a strong leadership group, team members and partners."

Prior to joining PriceManager, Glenn was general manager/U.S. at Upstream Commerce Inc., also a retail analytics and dynamic pricing company, which was acquired in October 2018 by FlipKart, the largest e-commerce company in India. Glenn also spent nearly 23 years working in various leadership roles at several startups as well as companies such as Time Inc., Conde Nast and IBM.

About PriceManager

Started in 2009, PriceManager makes it easier for omnichannel retailers, manufacturers and brands to find efficiencies, increased sales and profit as well as improved customer experience through our AI-powered dynamic pricing capabilities, as well as assortment, promotions, MAP and markdown tools. PriceManager currently has clients in 54 countries with offices in New Jersey, California and Europe.

For more information about PriceManager, visit www.pricemanager.com.

Media Contact:

Lea Goodman, phone: 800-574-0130, ext. 315, email: lea@pricemanager.com

Related Images

glenn-pagan-profile-picture.jpg

Glenn Pagan profile picture

Related Links

website

SOURCE PriceManager

Related Links

http://www.pricemanager.com

