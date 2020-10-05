Glenn Close & Bring Change to Mind Celebrated Their 10th Anniversary at Eighth Annual Revels & Revelations Fundraiser

Hosted by Conan O'Brien, Revels & Revelations featured music and comedic performances along with inspiring conversations by Glenn Close, Mädchen Amick, Azure Antoinette, Wayne Brady, Karamo Brown, Glennon Doyle and Abby Wambach, Whoopi Goldberg, Jonathan Groff, Ron Howard, Cyndi Lauper, Kevin Love, John Mayer, Alanis Morissette, Paul Shaffer, Brittany Snow, Jordin Sparks, and Chase Stokes. At the ticketed event, Bring Change to Mind raised funds to expand their efforts and presented the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award to The Smith Family, Will, Jada, Trey, Jaden, and Willow.

Bring Change to Mind (BC2M) was co-founded in 2010 by actor and activist Glenn Close with the mission of ending the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness. Since inception, the organization has successfully leveraged the power of celebrity and media to launch a national dialogue about mental health. Additionally, BC2M has created a social movement around change by providing people with platforms to share, connect, and learn. This has allowed the organization to emerge as a leading national voice in the work to close the understanding gap and to normalize conversations around mental illness. To date, through Public Service Announcements (PSAs), an evidence-based peer-to-peer high school program, and undergraduate research focused on stigma reduction, BC2M has reached more than six billion people through messaging and advocacy efforts and serves more than 10,000 students across the country.

Sponsorship of Revels & Revelations was generously provided by the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation, Cooley LLC, Deloitte, Hopelab, Sequoia Consulting Group, Studio 525, and Wellbeing Trust.

