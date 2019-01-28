Glenn M. Plumby Named Marathon Petroleum Corporate Officer

FINDLAY, Ohio, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenn M. Plumby, senior vice president and chief operating officer for Speedway LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC), has been appointed an MPC officer, effective today, with the title senior vice president and chief operating officer, Speedway.

"Among Glenn's many notable accomplishments, he has played a key leadership role in Speedway's significant growth in recent years," said MPC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gary R. Heminger. "Glenn has gained enormous expertise in our retail business during more than 37 years of dedicated service, making him a welcome addition to our senior management team."

Plumby joined MPC in 1981 and held various accounting and marketing positions until transferring to Emro Marketing Company, the predecessor of Speedway LLC, in 1994. He was appointed vice president of Light Product Marketing in 2000 and served as vice president of Marketing from 2003 to 2009. From 2010 through 2017, Plumby held operations posts as both a vice president and a senior vice president. He was appointed senior vice president and chief operating officer for Speedway in 2018.

Plumby is a member of the board of directors of the National Association of Convenience Stores and serves as a member of the organization's Research Council. He also is a member of the board of governors for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Miami University in 1981 and earned an MBA from the University of Toledo in 1985. Plumby attended the Indiana University Executive education program in 1993 and attended the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School Advanced Management Program in 2012.

