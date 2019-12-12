Glenn McKinney Joins RKD Group to Serve Rescue Missions

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenn McKinney, a veteran nonprofit fundraising executive and agency professional, joins RKD Group as Senior Vice President. RKD is a leading fundraising, marketing and data services provider to hundreds of nonprofit organizations.

McKinney will lead RKD's team that provides multi-channel fundraising and marketing services to a growing roster of rescue missions nationally.

A nationally recognized authority on nonprofit fundraising and marketing for missions, McKinney aims to build on the success RKD has achieved for nonprofits such as Los Angeles Mission to expand the number of clients it serves in this nonprofit sector.

For 15 years prior to joining RKD, McKinney led the rescue mission services group at Grizzard/One & All agency. Previously, he was Director of Development at New York City Rescue Mission and The Bowery Mission.

"Serving rescue missions is not only my career, it's also a personal passion," says McKinney. "I'm extremely excited for the opportunity to lead RKD Group's mission team. What drew me here is RKD's innovative approach to data and analytics and deep expertise in sophisticated multi-channel fundraising and marketing. I look forward to deploying these tremendous strengths to help missions across the country raise the funds they desperately need to help people in their communities who are experiencing hunger and homelessness."

"We are thrilled to welcome Glenn McKinney to RKD Group," says CEO Tim Kersten. "He is well known and highly respected among mission leaders nationwide, and I look forward to his continued success with RKD Group."

About RKD Group

RKD Group is a leading fundraising and marketing services provider to hundreds of nonprofit organizations, including hospitals, social service, disease research, animal welfare, rescue missions, and faith-based charities. RKD Group's multichannel approach leverages technology, advanced data science and award-winning strategic and creative leadership to accelerate net revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships and drive online and offline engagements and donations. With a growing team of professionals, RKD Group creates breakthroughs never thought possible. For additional information go to RKDGroup.com.

SOURCE RKD Group

