Glenn Recker Named Chief Product Officer for MediCardia Health Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediCardia Health Inc., today announced the appointment of Glenn Recker as Chief Product Officer. In this role, Recker will be responsible for managing MediCardia's solutions portfolio through a market-driven approach, driving value for customers and the company. Recker brings over 10 years of experience in Healthtech innovation and disruptive research technologies, specifically in healthcare, strategic product design, and market adoption and customer success.

"We're delighted to welcome Glenn Recker to MediCardia's executive team," said Dr. Indrajit Choudhuri, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MediCardia Health Inc. "With his background in both healthtech management and product development, as well as extensive experience with SaaS platforms, Glenn will play a key role in defining and executing our long-term strategy as we continue to support hospitals and health systems with our cloud-native, data-driven precision medicine SaaS platform for the management of cardiovascular patients.

Over his career, Recker has directed the technical development and implementation of EMR systems and SaaS platforms in major hospital networks in the US, Europe, and the Middle East. He has demonstrated entrepreneurial leadership in healthcare technology, managing product lines that penetrated new markets and brought about transformative changes for providers, patients, and health systems. Recker's most recent experience was as the Head of Product / CPO at Ninety One where he designed, supported, and implemented a cardiovascular remote monitoring SaaS platform from ideation through commercial revenue and market penetration.

"Healthcare organizations are facing intense pressure to demonstrate value and prove efficiency," said Recker. "Creating the next generation of tools to identify risk early with actionable data for an increased quality of care is an essential foundation to improve patient outcomes. I'm excited to be a part of MediCardia where the platform can leverage technology and automation to intelligently deliver critical information to providers in a world rapidly moving toward value-based care."

Recker has a B.S. in Astronomy & Astrophysics from Villanova University.

MediCardia Health is driving digital transformation in Cardiology. At MediCardia we aim to partner with healthcare organizations dedicated to embracing the global digitalization of healthcare and leverage one of its greatest benefits – the adoption of virtual care – as a paradigm shift on the journey to value-based care.

