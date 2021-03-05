Glennis Solutions Acquires Medication Management Software Innovator Vita-Stat

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glennis Solutions, LLC, a senior housing software business, has acquired Vita-Stat, a leading innovator in medication and care management software, also based in Louisville. The combined company will employ 75 and is moving into office space being built out in downtown Louisville. Atria Senior Living owns Glennis and has invested in developing a business that will build, market and support the highest quality specialized software applications for all senior housing owners and operators.

The acquisition brings to Glennis the 36-person team at Vita-Stat as well as its industry-leading solution, ACCUflo. ACCUflo is an electronic medication administration record (eMAR) system and care management software solution that helps "error proof" the process between pharmacists and caregivers in senior care communities. ACCUflo will join the Glennis Solutions product suite and can be licensed as a stand-alone product or combined with the existing Glennis Care offering.

To Vita-Stat's founder and now a current executive of Glennis, 20-year industry veteran John Carroll, this acquisition will further expand his vision to provide a platform for critical resident care data needed by pharmacists and caregivers alike. "Our dream was to stop unnecessary and accidental medication errors that can occur in the complex environment of order to delivery," said Carroll. "Combining Vita-Stat and Glennis will allow further development of ACCUflo and, through integrating it into the Glennis end-to-end suite of products, provide the ability to bring its capabilities to more operators and protect more seniors in doing so," he said.

Bruce Lunsford, who was a lead investor in Vita-Stat, is also bullish on the synergies created by combining the two companies and their software suites. "This acquisition will help revolutionize the operating efficiency of assisted living communities through the combined capabilities of these two software products," he said. Lunsford and Louisville-based Venture First, who advised the sellers, were instrumental in the transaction.

Louisville-based NewField Capital made a financing investment to support the Vita-Stat acquisition. CS Capital Advisors of New York City worked with the Glennis team to structure the Vita-Stat transaction and put the NewField financing in place.

"We are extremely excited to be partnering with Glennis Solutions as they expand their senior housing software suite. We have a lot of confidence in their products, as well as their management team. NewField's vast experience in the senior living space, combined with the fact that both companies are based in Louisville, made this partnership make a lot of sense. The synergies from this relationship enable Glennis Solutions to continue to grow by meeting the needs of senior living organizations and their customers," said Rob Bush, partner at NewField Capital.

Glennis now offers the only fully integrated cloud-based software suite designed by senior housing professionals specifically to serve the needs of the senior living industry. It covers the complete spectrum of daily life at senior living communities, from resident hospitality to care management. The Glennis product enables a 360-degree view of the resident and their care in an easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy, fully integrated cloud-based property management application.

The core Glennis Solutions suite includes:

Glennis Sales - A robust customer relationship management (CRM) product to manage sales and marketing functions, prioritize tasks, nurture leads and onboard prospects

- A robust customer relationship management (CRM) product to manage sales and marketing functions, prioritize tasks, nurture leads and onboard prospects Glennis Revenue - Manages apartment inventory, streamlines billing, optimizes revenue and cost efficiency

- Manages apartment inventory, streamlines billing, optimizes revenue and cost efficiency Glennis Care - Generates digital care assessments and plans, resource management, mobile incident tracking, and manages medication administration

- Generates digital care assessments and plans, resource management, mobile incident tracking, and manages medication administration Glennis Quality - A mobile-first product that manages compliance and performance against portfolio-wide standards, life safety issues and regulatory requirements

- A mobile-first product that manages compliance and performance against portfolio-wide standards, life safety issues and regulatory requirements Glennis Family App - Keeps families updated on the well-being of their loved ones and on community events and important news from wherever they are

Atria Senior Living CEO John Moore said, "We wanted to make Glennis a business focusing on bringing to market the best of what we've learned using software applications to improve senior housing operations. The Glennis team is the most experienced and talented group out there committed exclusively to building and supporting software applications for senior housing owners and operators. They have a proven track record in driving innovation. Their singular focus on providing the highest quality scalable solutions for all operators will undoubtedly lead to even more advances. This team is committed to delivering products that provide a better experience for seniors and their families while also driving top- and bottom-line performance."

Moore continued, "Unlike many startups, Glennis has begun life with a leadership team that is both experienced in the world of senior housing and software development – especially software development for senior housing applications. Ali Sareea and Brad Frasher, Glennis's executive vice presidents, are proven leaders. Likewise, the development team at Glennis has been working together and building innovative senior housing software solutions for many years. The addition of John Carroll and the Vita-Stat team creates even more depth," Moore said.

"The Glennis suite of products has been designed to improve the quality of resident care and outcomes, while also streamlining operations and improving profitability for the owners and managers of senior living communities," said Brad Frasher, Executive Vice President of Glennis Solutions. "Over the last decade, our team has focused on building solutions that are easy to use, and that deliver value to residents, staff, operators and owners."

Frasher said Glennis already has happy customers in and outside of the U.S., including Canada and the United Kingdom:

"Glennis gives us real-time data and insight which allows us to make better-informed decisions and capitalize on opportunities as they occur," said Justin Vetter, CPA, Chief Financial Officer at Arcadia Communities.

"I needed a system that maximized the chances of sales success through effective lead management," said Natasha Pocock, Group Sales & Marketing Manager at Porthaven Care Homes Group in the United Kingdom. "Glennis captures the data that allows us to understand our customer and their specific needs, enabling our staff to nurture this important decision-making process in a highly customized manner."

"We're excited to partner with more senior living providers around the globe to help advance their success, and to promote growth and excellence of the senior living industry overall," added Frasher.

About Glennis Solutions

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Glennis Solutions offers the only fully integrated cloud-based software suite specifically designed to serve the unique needs of the senior housing industry. Developed and used across 750 properties and more than 55,000 apartments spanning 40 U.S. states, Canada and the United Kingdom, each solution was designed to seamlessly manage the complex challenges faced by senior housing operators, residents, administrators and their staff. Our mission is to provide solutions to the industry that promote the health and wellness of seniors and to deliver better outcomes for our customers. We develop solutions in partnership with our customers, their residents, employees and partners. For more information, please visit www.glennissolutions.com.

About Atria Senior Living

Atria Senior Living is a leading operator of independent living, assisted living, supportive living and memory care communities in more than 200 locations in 28 states and seven Canadian provinces. Atria is the residence of choice for more than 18,000 older people, and the workplace of choice for more than 13,000 employees. The company creates vibrant communities where older adults can thrive and participate, know that their contributions are valued, and enjoy access to opportunities and support that help them keep making a positive difference in our world. For more information about Atria, visit AtriaSeniorLiving.com or follow them on Facebook or Twitter. For career opportunities and more information about working for Atria, visit AtriaCareers.com .

