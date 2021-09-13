Glennis Solutions Unveils New Offerings To Help Senior Living Providers Succeed

We look forward to sharing our newest product offerings at key senior living industry conferences Tweet this

Auto-Rate - Glennis offers a better alternative to managing annual rate increases on spreadsheets with an automated process that saves time, improves accuracy and optimizes revenue. Auto-Rate, a cornerstone feature of Glennis Revenue, allows operators to set new rates based on percentages, fixed amounts or previously negotiated rates, which can then be applied to select residents or to all residents in a community without having to adjust each record individually.



Glennis also transforms the notification process by generating resident letters automatically. This takes the inefficiencies of paperwork off staff, speeds up the process and ensures residents receive proper notice well in advance of any rate changes, per each state's requirements.

Glennis ACCUflo - The latest innovation for the Glennis eMAR solution for senior living providers is a single scan for multi-dose pouches when conducting med passes. This prevents the need to scan each medication individually, providing huge time savings and reducing the possibility of giving residents the wrong medication. ACCUflo supports barcode scanning from sources outside a resident's pharmacy, including mail-order and VA prescriptions.



Glennis ACCUflo advanced integration with pharmacies can easily manage more complex refills and orders, such as prescriptions that have alternating or tapering doses. Not only a time-saver, ACCUflo's integration with pharmacy systems promotes additional order accuracy and appropriateness with top-notch 24/7 support.

"We know what keeps operators up at night, and our team has focused on building solutions that are easy to use, and that deliver value to residents, staff, operators and owners," said Ali Sareea, Executive Vice President of Glennis Solutions.

"We're already on the road right now, sharing these latest innovations with the entire senior living industry," said Brad Frasher, Executive Vice President of Glennis Solutions. "We look forward to sharing our newest product offerings with providers and vendors at key senior living industry conferences over the next few weeks."

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Glennis Solutions offers the only fully integrated cloud-based software suite specifically designed to serve the unique needs of the senior housing industry. Developed and used across 730+ properties and more than 62,000 apartments spanning 45 U.S. states, Canada and the United Kingdom, each solution was designed to seamlessly manage the complex challenges faced by senior housing operators, residents, administrators and their staff. Our mission is to provide solutions to the industry that promote the health and wellness of seniors and to deliver better outcomes for our customers. We develop solutions in partnership with our customers, their residents, employees and partners. For more information, please visit www.glennissolutions.com.

