Glennis Williams Joins MSA as Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today announced that Glennis Williams has joined the company as Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer. New to MSA, Ms. Williams joins the company's Executive Leadership Team and succeeds Paul Uhler, who will retire from the organization in May.

Glennis Williams joins MSA Safety as new Chief Human Resource Officer

With more than 20 years of international HR experience, Ms. Williams comes to MSA from Hillenbrand Inc., an Indiana-based manufacturing conglomerate that owns a number of diverse operating companies, including the recently-acquired Milacron. While at Hillenbrand, Ms. Williams led efforts to transform HR from a service delivery function to a driver of strategic talent and business outcomes, with primary focus on aligning the company's people strategies with Hillenbrand's long-term organizational goals.

Prior to Hillenbrand, Ms. Williams served as Vice President of Global Human Resources for Welbilt, Inc., where she spearheaded the development of a diversity and inclusion framework that fully aligned with the company's strategic organizational goals and business needs. Before Hillenbrand, she spent three years with Komatsu (formerly Joy Global) as Vice President of Human Resources, and 10 years with Westinghouse Electric Co. where she held several roles of increasing responsibility.

"As we look to the future of MSA, having continued strong leadership in HR is more important than ever, especially given the importance of talent development to our own long-term growth goals," said Nish Vartanian, MSA President and CEO. "We are pleased to have Glennis become a part of the MSA team, for she brings to MSA a wealth of strong HR experience and perspective."

Ms. Williams earned her bachelor's degree from Idaho State University and her MBA from the University of Phoenix. She also holds certifications as a Six Sigma Black Belt, Senior Professional in HR and Global HR professional.

