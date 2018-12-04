Glenridge Health Announces New Board Member, Jeff Chaffkin

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenridge Health announced today that Jeff Chaffkin of XMS Capital Partners has been appointed to the Board of Directors.

Jeff Chaffkin currently serves as Senior Healthcare Advisor to XMS Capital Partners and has over 30 years of experience in health care investing and finance. Mr. Chaffkin was a Portfolio Manager with Charter Oak Partners with responsibility for all healthcare-related investments. He worked with Aetna, Inc. in various positions, including Chief Financial Officer of the health business unit of Aetna Health Plans, Vice President of Planning and Business Development for Aetna International and Vice President of Investor Relations of Aetna Inc. Additionally, he was a Managing Director and U.S. pharmaceutical analyst at UBS in New York. He graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with a B.S. and MBA degree in Finance.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Chaffkin to the Board of Directors," said Karen Ferrell, Executive Chairman and CEO of Glenridge Health. "We have seen tremendous marketplace demand for our services in 2018 and expect that Jeff will be paramount to our continued growth in 2019. His experience and insight not only as an investor, but as a health plan veteran will prove beneficial as we expand."

Glenridge Health is an essential resource in today's modern healthcare marketplace. As the leading, tech-enabled, total Provider Network Solution, we leverage proprietary technology, analytic insight and execution excellence to help health plans build, maintain and optimize high performing, cost-effective networks.

Our solutions control costs, improve outcomes and ensure compliance for national, regional and local health plans. Glenridge prepares clients for risk-readiness by creating and executing value-based contracting programs that enable clients to remain competitive in the marketplace. We have established provider networks for all product types including commercial, Duals, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and specialty networks including dental and behavioral health. Visit: www.glenridgehealth.com.

Inquiries:

Jeff Lehrfeld

443.319.4347

info@glenridgehealth.com

SOURCE Glenridge Health

Related Links

http://www.glenridgehealth.com

