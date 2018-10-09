GLG Names Jenifer S. Brooks Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GLG (Gerson Lehrman Group, Inc.), the world's leading platform connecting professionals to insight, today announced that Jenifer S. Brooks will join the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Brooks joins GLG's senior leadership team and will report directly to CEO Paul Todd, overseeing all aspects of the company's global marketing operations.

GLG is the world's leading B2B platform connecting professionals with expertise, linking thousands of clients to the largest global network of subject-matter experts across every sector. GLG's more than 1,900 employees work from offices in 12 countries.

Brooks has nearly two decades of experience as a senior marketing executive, including six years at Bloomberg, where she led Global Brand Management. Most recently, she was Chief Marketing Officer at Golub Capital, a credit asset management firm with $25 billion in assets under management. Brooks graduated from Haverford College and holds a J.D. from New York University.

"Jenifer is an exceptional data-driven marketing professional who will make a fantastic addition to the GLG team," said GLG CEO Paul Todd. "She has an impressive record of strategic leadership at large B2B companies and brings the marketing capabilities we need to support our organization's ambitious purpose: We bring the power of insight to every great professional decision."

"I'm thrilled to join GLG, the platform that pioneered the expert economy 20 years ago and still leads it today," said Brooks. "GLG already has a strong brand in the industries where we have a robust presence, and I look forward to building on that work, in partnership with Paul and the talented team he has put in place, as we broaden to new users and new segments to achieve our growth goals."

Brooks will be based in GLG's New York headquarters. She begins work on January 7, 2019.

