Glia Completes 10th Year of Growth Fueled by Strong Adoption of its Digital Customer Service Platform and AI Automation Solutions

New additions to seamless DCS platform—including pre-integrated automation—drove exponential growth in both new and existing markets for 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), has completed another year of growth that included a strategic acquisition, expansion into Latin American markets and new funding that brought the company's valuation to more than $1B. Demand for Glia solutions remains strong among credit unions, banks and insurance carriers, with a current client list now exceeding 400.

"Financial institutions continued to prioritize the customer experience, while also focusing on efficiency in 2022. Glia's platform delivers both, combining automated self-service options with live assistance for a seamless experience within the digital domain that is both cost-effective and engaging. We continue to experience high demand for our solutions as we start the new year," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and Co-Founder of Glia, who was honored by Goldman Sachs as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 for the second year in a row.

With a Series D round of funding last year, Glia's valuation now exceeds $1B. Glia acquired Finn AI in 2022, the premier AI-powered chatbot platform for banks and credit unions. Built on conversational AI solutions from the acquisition, Glia launched Glia Virtual Assistants (GVAs) to help companies improve resolution times and lower costs while providing frictionless customer experiences that blend virtual and human guidance.

"The addition of Glia Virtual Assistants—pre-built chatbots designed specifically for financial institutions—strengthened our platform with fully integrated automated solutions that provide a seamless experience across AI-powered and live support. In 2023, expect more product announcements that further bridge the digital disconnect and help financial institutions more efficiently deliver customer service," said Justin DiPietro, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of Glia.

Glia continued to help more financial institutions embrace Digital Customer Service in 2022 with adoption exceeding expectations, particularly in Latin America. Glia also added to its partner ecosystem, establishing new alliances with AWS, Duck Creek, Finastra, Jack Henry, Twilio and Veritran among others.

Glia earned various industry awards including being recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ as a Fastest-Growing Company for the third consecutive year, being included on the CB Insights Fintech 250 List for the third consecutive year and being acknowledged by Arizent as a Best Place to Work in Fintech.

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with over 400 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a third year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), Glia continues to achieve broad industry recognition and customer service thought leadership including publishing the definitive book on DCS with Wiley. The company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors. To learn more visit glia.com.

