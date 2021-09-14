Glia Partners with Kasisto to Incorporate AI into its Digital Customer Service Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service , has partnered with Kasisto, creators of KAI , a leading digital experience platform for the financial services industry. Kasisto's KAI-powered intelligent digital assistant has been integrated into Glia's Digital Customer Service platform, allowing financial institutions to more effectively and efficiently support customers within the digital domain.

Through the Kasisto and Glia partnership, banks and credit unions can leverage the AI-powered digital assistant to conversationally respond to customer needs in the moment, making support quicker and easier for institutions, customers and members. When the need for human support arises, the assistant seamlessly transfers interactions to a live representative through the Glia platform. The full context and history of the conversation is also passed along, eliminating the need for the customer to ever have to repeat themselves.

"A partnership between Glia and Kasisto empowers financial institutions to significantly enhance the banking experience by offering meaningful and efficient digital assistance that seamlessly transfers to a live agent at the right moment and in their preferred method of communication," said Andrea Argueta, chief operating officer of IDB Global Federal Credit Union, a mutual Glia and Kasisto customer. "This will free human resources to strategically focus on the more intricate interactions to ensure we provide the best customer support at the right time."

KAI assembles a full financial picture of each customer and proactively communicates with them using data from customers' financial and engagement history, along with scientific behavioral insights. KAI comes ready with thousands of prebuilt, pretrained and preconfigured conversational interactions designed to support customers' banking needs and respond to their most frequent inquiries. The Glia platform enables institutions to meet customers where they are and communicate with them via their preferred method—including messaging, video banking and voice—while guiding them through CoBrowsing . The partnership will result in a stronger, more efficient customer experience.

"The KAI virtual assistant has deep financial expertise, which enables interactions to be relevant, intuitive and highly effective," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia. "Through partnering with Kasisto, we're helping financial institutions provide seamless customer support and eliminating the need for customers to ever have to re-explain themselves, a source of notable frustration and inefficiencies. We're proud to partner with leaders like Kasisto as we continue to empower institutions to reimagine how they serve customers in a digital world."

"Our partnership with Glia brings the financial services industry a complete and pre-integrated offering of AI and human support for customer engagement. KAI is an exceptional digital experience platform that gets to know the customer and offers elevated digital engagement experiences," said Zor Gorelov, CEO and co-founder of Kasisto. "Together we will deliver financial institutions an insightful, intelligent and intuitive digital assistant that will drive customer engagement through KAI, while being seamlessly supported by Glia's industry leading servicing capability. "

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with more than 200 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions across the globe to improve top and bottom-line results through Digital Customer Service. The company has won numerous awards for its innovation - most recently recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for 2020 , and raised over $100 million in funding from top investors. Visit glia.com to learn more.

About Kasisto

KAI is the leading digital experience platform for the financial services industry. Kasisto's customers include J.P. Morgan, Westpac, Standard Chartered, TD, Manulife Bank, and credit unions such as Fairwinds and Excite - and many more. These financial institutions chose KAI for its proven track record to drive business results while improving customer experiences. The platform is engaging with millions of consumers around the world, all the time, across multiple channels, in different languages, and is optimized for performance, scalability, security, and compliance. KAI is built with the deepest Conversational AI portfolio in the industry. Kasisto is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Silicon Valley and Singapore. Kasisto Singapore Pte Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kasisto. For more information visit kasisto.com . Follow Kasisto on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

