Glia Recognized as a Fastest-Growing Company in North America by the Deloitte 2020 Technology Fast 500

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service , today announced it ranked No. 223 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 26th year. Glia was also ranked the 35th fastest growing company in the New York Tri-State Area.

Overall, 2020 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 175% to 106,508% from 2016 to 2019, with median growth of 450%. Glia was included on this list because of recent momentum; the company grew 538% during this period.

Glia has partnered with more than 100 institutions, insurance companies and fintech providers across the globe to improve their Digital Customer Service. Glia's platform enables these businesses to meet customers where they are and communicate through whichever methods they prefer, including messaging, video chat and voice, and guide them using CoBrowsing . Such an approach eliminates the need for customers to ever reauthenticate, provide context or leave the digital channel, boosting speed and efficiencies for customers and businesses alike.

"The financial services industry is experiencing a massive shift toward self-service; it's easier, quicker and more convenient for customers and allows businesses to provide support at a lower cost," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia. "Glia's technology is allowing businesses across the globe to embrace this trend while leveraging the glue that makes such digital transformation work: Digital Customer Service. We are proud to be honored by Deloitte for our growth, and we look forward to continuing this momentum into 2021 and beyond."

To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with more than 100 financial institutions, insurance companies and fintech providers across the globe to improve top and bottom-line results through Digital Customer Service. The company has won numerous awards for its innovation - most recently recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for 2020. Visit glia.com to learn more.

