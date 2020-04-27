Glia Recognized in Gartner Report "Market Guide for Digital Customer Service and Support Technologies"

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, a leader in enterprise Digital Customer Service solutions, today announced that it has been named in Gartner's recent report, The 2020 Gartner Market Guide for Digital Customer Service and Support Technologies1 as a Representative Vendor for providing Digital Customer Service and Support Technologies solutions.

With current world events changing the way all business is conducted, enterprises need tools to quickly address situations where both customers and service representatives are working remotely, and customers are forced to do more and more online. With this new reality, Gartner's Brian Manusama and Nadine LeBlanc state that "By 2025, 40% of customer service engagements will be handled in the first contact through self-service or assisted service, with no need for opening a ticket or case."

Dan Michaeli, Co-Founder, and CEO of Glia, said; "As one of the original innovators in the development of Digital Customer Service , Glia is very pleased to see that Gartner has covered this market category. As businesses strive to provide a seamless and flexible customer journey experience, the ability of customer service and sales teams to harness digital channels is becoming increasingly important. Glia is delighted to be helping many major enterprises with their rapid transformation to a digital-first approach for supporting customers, and we continue making major investments to keep us at the forefront of this emerging market."

Interested parties can access a complimentary copy of the Market Guide at https://www.glia.com/gartner-dcs

1Gartner "Market Guide for Digital Customer Service and Support Technologies" by Brian Manusama & Nadine LeBlanc, (dated 19 March 2020).

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Glia

Glia provides digital customer service technology that is reinventing how businesses support clients online. Glia's solution enriches customer touchpoints on web, mobile, or phone calls with communication choices (from messaging to video chat), on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled personalized experiences. Banks, Credit Unions, Insurers and Fortune 500 enterprises use Glia today to quickly maximize customer satisfaction, decrease handle times, and improve conversions. Headquartered in New York City, Glia is backed by leading venture capital investors including Insight Venture Partners, Tola Capital, Wildcat Capital Management, Grassy Creek, and Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator. For more information, visit www.glia.com .

Contact: John Fernandez, 917-771-0102, [email protected]

SOURCE Glia

Related Links

www.glia.com

