GLIDE's 20th annual eBay for Charity Power Lunch with Warren Buffett Sold for a record-breaking $4,567,888

"GLIDE has done tremendous work to alleviate suffering and break the cycles of poverty and marginalization in San Francisco. We are incredibly proud that this year's Power Lunch with Warren has broken our all-time record of funds raised," said eBay's President and CEO Devin Wenig. "eBay's portfolio of programs and resources for non-profits enable and inspire charitable giving around the world and we're thrilled to partner with Warren Buffett and GLIDE on this important effort."

"Getting eBay involved changed the experience from a very local lunch to a worldwide lunch," said Warren Buffett recently. "We've not only raised money together, but I've been able to meet very interesting people from all over the world. The one universal characteristic with all the winners is that they have a good time and feel like they've gotten their money's worth."

"On behalf of GLIDE and the communities we serve, I want to thank Warren Buffett for his unwavering friendship and dedication to this auction, and the winning bidder for their generous support," said GLIDE President and CEO Karen Hanrahan. "GLIDE's partnership with Warren is 20 years strong, and this year's auction broke all previous records. The funds raised through the Power of One Lunch auction go directly to support GLIDE's programs and services. As GLIDE builds upon our legacy and works to further our reach and deepen our impact, the partnership of Mr. Buffett and our winning bidder's generosity translates into more people with the services, support and community they need to move from crisis to stability to resiliency."

Over the past 19 years, the winning bids have ranged from $25,000 (prior to eBay's involvement) to the highest bid of $4,567,888. Last year's bid was $3,300,100. Funds raised go directly to support GLIDE's programs. eBay hosted the auction for the 17th year in a row.

For over 50 years, GLIDE has stood with the most vulnerable, including the poor and marginalized, those with illness, people of color, immigrants. GLIDE remains a place for all in need to find a warm meal, access to healthcare and shelter, childcare and family services, and someone to advocate for them. GLIDE serves roughly 750,000 free meals a year.

About GLIDE:

Building on the 50-year legacy of Co-Founders Rev. Cecil Williams and Janice Mirikitani, GLIDE challenges inequities and stands with the poor, people of color, LGBTQ persons, and others facing oppression, isolation and stigma, while offering a holistic, integrated model of programs and services to address the complex needs of the community. Today, under the leadership of President and CEO Karen Hanrahan, GLIDE continues to deepen its impact and extend its reach to thousands of people in need. Through comprehensive services, fearless advocacy and spiritual connection, GLIDE remains a powerful beacon of hope for a healthier, more just and inclusive city.

For more information, visit GLIDE.org.

About eBay for Charity

eBay for Charity enables members of the eBay community to connect with and support their favorite charities when they buy or sell in the U.S. and abroad. Sellers can donate up to 100 percent of the proceeds to a charity of their choice, while buyers can add a donation to their purchase during checkout. To date, nearly $912 million dollars has been raised for charity by the eBay community, and the program is on-track to raise $1 billion by 2020. Visit eBay's For Sellers, For Nonprofits and My Causes pages to learn more about how you can work with eBay to support a good cause.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY ) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity through Connected Commerce. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, Calif., eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2018, eBay enabled $95 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com .

