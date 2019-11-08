Glidewell Dental Launches ZERAMEX® XT Implant at 2019 Symposium

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During the first day of the 2019 Glidewell Dental Symposium, Glidewell unveiled the ZERAMEX® XT Implant as the newest addition to its extensive line of implant products and services. Engineered to help clinicians provide lifelike esthetics for cases in the anterior or with thin tissue biotypes, this state-of-the-art, two-piece ceramic implant continues Glidewell's tradition of providing their customers with the absolute best in ceramic restorations and implants to maximize patient satisfaction in the ever-expanding field of dentistry.

The implant is 100% metal-free and highly biocompatible and offers a high degree of restorative flexibility compared to single-piece ceramic implants. "The addition of ZERAMEX XT to our implant portfolio is part of our ongoing efforts to help dentists meet the varying needs of their patients," explained Greg Minzenmayer, chief operating officer at Glidewell Dental. "The implant is a great, metal-free alternative for cases with high-esthetic demands, and we consider it yet another simple, accessible solution for expanding implant services in the general practice."

Zirconia implants are not only advantageous from an esthetic viewpoint but are also very hygienic, demonstrating a low affinity for plaque adhesion. The ZERAMEX XT Implant includes an innovative, platform-switched internal connection that supports an expanded range of restorative protocols. The implant also features a beveled platform that eases the placement of prosthetic components, a "Bolt-In Tube" connection that minimizes the transmission of forces to the implant, four interlocks that provide anti-rotation protection, and a high-performance VICARBO® screw manufactured from carbon fiber-reinforced polymer. The root-shaped design of the implant helps achieve high primary stability, while its hydrophilic-treated Zerafil™ surface supports outstanding osseointegration.

"The ZERAMEX XT has proven ideal in cases where I need to maximize esthetics in the anterior," said implantologist, author and lecturer Dr. Paresh Patel. "With excellent soft-tissue response, a metal- and cement-free prosthetic connection, minimal biofilm accumulation and its ability to mask thin gingival biotype, the implant has become an indispensable part of my armamentarium."

The implant is available in 4.2 mm and 5.5 mm diameters, and the system includes an array of prosthetic components to support a full range of temporary and permanent restorative protocols. To learn more about ZERAMEX® XT Implants, visit glidewelldirect.com or call 888-303-3975.

Glidewell Dental is among the world's largest providers of custom restorative services and is recognized as an industry-leading materials and devices manufacturer. Established in 1970 in Orange County, California, Glidewell Dental continues to build on its storied history of technological innovation, continuing education and a commitment to making comprehensive, high-quality treatment more accessible to patients in the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit glidewelldental.com.

